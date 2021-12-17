ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Bigfork High School evacuated due to bomb threat

By MTN News
 6 days ago
A school spokesperson confirms with MTN News that Bigfork High school was evacuated for a bomb threat.

The spokesperson said the students were released at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says a strange box was found inside a school bathroom containing a threatening message.

Sheriff Heino said law enforcement is on the scene performing a sweep of the building.

Law enforcement is waiting for an explosive K9 specialist to further evaluate.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

