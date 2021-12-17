ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

By Mark Decambre
 6 days ago
MARKET PULSE

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index (SPX) closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) retreated a more modest 11 points, or less than 0.1%, to reach 15,160, but had been at a low of 14,960.37 on Friday. Part of the volatility could be attributed to quadruple witching dayl, or the simultaneous expiration of single-stock options, single-stock futures, and stock-index options and stock-futures, and end of quarter fund rebalancing, analysts said. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury note yield (TMUBMUSD10Y) briefly fell to below 1.40%. The slide in yields comes even after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced plans to speed up the reduction in its monthly bond purchases so that the program ends in March instead of June. The central bank also projected three quarter-point interest rate increases next year as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said there was a risk of high inflation persisting. For the week, the Dow booked a 1.7% decline, the S&P 500 lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite finished with a weekly drop of 3%. The Nasdaq Composite stands 5.5% beneath its Nov. 19 record closing high. That puts it more than half way to a 10% correction from its recent peak back on Nov. 19.

Dow tops 36,000 in afternoon trade, stocks touch session highs in final trading day before Christmas

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 36,000 mark in afternoon trade Thursday, as stocks rallied to session highs in the final session of trade before Christmas. The Dow was up 260 points, or 0.7%, at 36,015, while the S&P 500 index was up 36 points, or 0.8%, near 4,733, which was above its prior closing record of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 148 points, or 1%, to 15,670. Equities got a boost from the approval of additional therapies to treat COVID-19 in high-risk adults and as concerns waned about the potential for the omicron variant to cause strict lockdowns to be imposed in the U.S.
Shiba Inu Technical Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +5.76% rallied 5.76% to $1,067.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.85%. rising 0.85% to 15,653.37 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.55%. rising 0.55% to 35,950.56. This was...
Asian markets inch higher on upbeat U.S. economic data

BANGKOK — Asian shares were modestly higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225. NIK,. +0.83%. gained 0.5% and in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng. HSI,. +0.40%
Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
Don’t expect stock market volatility to subside in 2022

Get ready for another year of above average stock-market volatility. According to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, history suggests that the jump in volatility that accompanied the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 is likely to endure well into 2022. “Volatility comes as a storm, and it...
Dow Inc., Cisco share gains lead Dow's 235-point jump

Shares of Dow Inc. and Cisco are seeing positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Cisco (CSCO) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 235 points, or 0.7%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares are up $1.37, or 2.5%, while those of Cisco have climbed $1.32, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 18-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Caterpillar (CAT) and Chevron (CVX) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
These wild market forecasts have a 50% chance of coming true in 2022, says hedge-fund investor

On the last trading day before Christmas, stocks are in a festive mood, rising amid a rosier view of the omicron coronavirus variant risks drove solid gains on Wednesday. If that Santa Claus rally is coming, then it officially needs to start next week (lest we end up with the Grinch). See our chart below for one view on what’s needed from the S&P 500 for that late year/early 2022 run to kick into gear.
