Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
• A Saturday magazine cover story ( Wrong side of the law, right side of history , 23 October, p34) featured first-hand accounts from 21 environmental activists who have faced arrest for their cause. We regret that Elise Yarde, an Extinction Rebellion activist and community worker, was not pictured holding her protest placard. It said: “Climate inaction = racism”.

• An article on the 12-step programme for addiction said there was “very little reputable evidence” to show that it works; it should have made clear that this was referring to whether the programme works better than other interventions ( 12 steps back , 4 December, Saturday magazine, p38).

• Other recently amended articles include:

The LV= muddle shows mutual societies need their own Takeover Panel

The lawyer who tried faking his death, and the writer exposing his crime dynasty

Squalid privately rented homes cost NHS £340m a year, regulator finds

Singer-songwriter Melanie: ‘Woodstock was unbelievably frightening’

bell hooks, author and activist, dies aged 69

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to guardian.readers@theguardian.com
Or posted to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU.
You can also leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

