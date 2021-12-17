Thunderbirds writer Sylvia Anderson's son tells ITV to pay her retrospective royalties after 'she was cut out of the TV rights deal by her ex-husband and co-creator Gerry'

The son of late Thunderbirds founder Gerry Anderson has urged ITV to hand over retrospective royalties to his mother Sylvia and fully recognise her role in making the iconic puppet series.

The show's co-creator, who also voiced Lady Penelope in the 1960s children's TV classic, was deliberately cut out of a controversial deal struck by ex-husband Gerry to sell the rights to Thunderbirds to the broadcaster in 1962, which went on to make ITV 'hundreds of millions of pounds'.

And now Gerry Anderson Jr has backed a campaign led by step-sister Dee Anderson to give Sylvia what she deserves for her work, as well as asking for her name to be added back on the show's credits, claiming she was a victim of 'sexism' in the TV industry.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Gerry, 53, said: 'I call upon ITV to restore Sylvia Anderson's credits, recognition and royalties.

Sylvia Anderson and her husband Gerry Anderson were the original creators of Thunderbirds

Gerry (pictured) died in 2012 aged 83. He sold the TV rights to Thunderbirds in 1962 for £110k

Sylvia Anderson, who produced the series and was the voice of Lady Penelope, was cut out of the deal before her acrimonious divorce from Gerry, according to her family

The classic British series centred around the missions of the International Rescue team who were based on the fictional Tracey Island, where they kept their fleet of Thunderbird machines

'There must be justice for Sylvia, and equality for all women in the entertainment industry. 'We can't hope to ensure gender equality and fairness moving forward without recognising the injustices of the past.'

Dee, 68, launched the campaign in September to give retrospective action for her mother Sylvia, who died in 2016.

Towards the end of her life, she suffered financial hardship forcing her to remortgage her house to pay for improvements while Gerry, who passed away in 2012, lived in luxury from the money he made from Thunderbirds and other puppet series including Stingray and Captain Scarlet.

Gerry struck a deal with Lew Grade, boss of ITC before it turned into ITV, shortly before his divorce from Sylvia, which not only ensured she wouldn't financially benefit from the transaction, but also erase her name from the show's history and any future projects.

Sylvia's son says Gerry Anderson Jr says his father Gerry Snr cut his mum out of the deal

Dee claims Gerry received bribes from ITV, including a villa in Portugal and a Rolls Royce, in exchange for selling the series for a cut-price deal, while also agreeing Gerry Anderson Productions would forever be credited for creating the series, rather than as a joint operation with Sylvia.

Gerry Jr, who now lives in Australia working as a consultant anaesthetist, has come forward to publically back Dee's bid, having seen first-hand the devastating affect her omission from the Thunderbirds legacy had on Sylvia.

He explains: 'It truly was an equal partnership, with both contributing in their own unique ways to produce something that was very special.

'It appears that in the midst of their separation, dad made a questionable deal with Lew Grade regarding their production company and rights to their shows, that was designed to cut mum out.

'When they separated, Dad was supported and enveloped by the cigar-smoking 'old boys network' while mum was shunned.

'History was rewritten, and these TV shows became 'Gerry Anderson Productions'.

'Dad's career carried on, mum's did not.

'To make it clear, mum was a creator of characters and story lines, a voice-over artist, and producer; and the intellectual property belonged to her just as much as it did dad.

'At no time did Sylvia agree to sell her IP or her rights to any programmes.

'There is no contract in existence in which Mum sold her rights – because Dee and I know Mum never signed one and because ITV have failed to produce one.

The show made characters like Brains (left) Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward (centre) and Scott Tracy (right) from the Thunderbirds team

'Mum's rights were effectively stolen by a TV corporation (ITC at the time) who used her creations to make billions of pounds worldwide over the years.

'My family has been taken advantage of since the late 1960's and it's time it stopped.

'Dee and I are aware that mum approached a solicitor on a few occasions, attempting to fight for what was hers, but she lacked the money or the power to challenge the corporation.

'She was an outsider from the time of the divorce; airbrushed, diminished, undermined and ignored.'

Gerry Jr, who has shunned the limelight for the majority of his life, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer 16 months ago, giving him the determination to 'set the record straight' while he still can.

Plus, the father-of-three also says he wants justice for Sylvia for the sake of his two daughters.

He added: 'As a father of three children, two of whom are young women who are just starting to step out in the world, I need to highlight the gender inequality that has occurred in the past and do what I can to prevent my mother's story being repeated for other women including, perhaps, her own granddaughters.'

A spokesman for ITV said: 'ITV values our long-standing relationship with Dee Anderson and her family and we have done everything asked of us by Dee to commemorate her mother's creative contribution.

Gerry Anderson Jr is pictured with his mother Sylvia centre and his sister Dee, right

'This includes giving credits to Sylvia Anderson on Thunderbirds related content and working with press, PR and licensees to include her in our marketing and product. We will continue to do so, especially given Sylvia's important creative contribution to the 2015 reboot of the franchise, Thunderbirds Are Go.

'ITV has been engaged in a prolonged dialogue with Dee and her legal advisors over the course of the last three years and, to date, no legal claim has been put forward.

'At all times we have sought to understand the basis for Dee's concerns, providing responses to her and her legal advisors, and we remain open to continuing this dialogue. Given the original commercial deals in the 1960s and 1970s were made with Gerry, Sylvia's husband and Dee's step-father, any discussion of financial compensation from those arrangements is a matter between Dee and Anderson Entertainment.'