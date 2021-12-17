ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears

By Ariana Figueroa
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 6 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4vXJ_0dPwndVh00

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are urging the White House to extend the freeze on student loan repayments, and for the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt — but so far the administration is not budging.

The standoff is one of the more noticeable splits between President Joe Biden and members of his party, who are applying intense pressure to provide more borrower relief as the expiration of a pandemic-era freeze nears.

Stephen Graves, the director of undergraduate studies for the Department of Black Studies at the University of Missouri, said in an interview that Black student borrowers are going to be affected the most by the end of the freeze, and he warned it could affect turnout of young adults at the polls in 2022.

“A lot of Black students usually end up with undergraduate degrees, and or majors, or taking jobs that are less likely to allow them to pay back those student loans,” he said.

During a recent press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration has not directed the Department of Education to continue the pause on student loan repayments, which ends on Jan. 31.

The White House. Credit: Wikipedia.

Psaki said that President Joe Biden supports a $10,000 per borrower cancellation of student debt, if passed by Congress.

“If Congress sends him a bill, he’s happy to sign it,” she said. “They haven’t sent him a bill on that yet.”

Emergency freeze

In the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, the Trump administration issued an emergency pause on student loan repayments. Both the Trump and Biden administrations extended it. The pandemic is still ongoing, and the U.S. just surpassed 800,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Senate Democrats now are urging Biden to use his executive privilege to cancel up to $50,000 worth of student loan debt.

“There have been questions and asks about what executive authorities could be used; that has been under review,” Psaki said on Tuesday. “I don’t have anything to report on that at this point in time.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said on the Senate floor that congressional approval is not necessary, and that Democrats lack the votes on their own to pass  legislation that would cancel student debt.

In an evenly divided Senate, Democrats would need all their party members to fall in line, along with 10 Republicans, due to current Senate filibuster rules.

“This is about taking one commonsense, easy step to save peoples’ costs; it’s about racial equity; and it’s about giving people more opportunities to build wealth and achieve the American dream and the administration can do it on its own,” Schumer said.

The Federal Reserve estimates that the total U.S. student loan debt is more than $1.75 trillion. The Department of Education owns about 92% of that student loan debt, which is why Democrats argue Biden has the authority to wipe out student debt through an executive order.

U.S. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock of Georgia. Credit: U.S. Senate.

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, along with 13 Senate Democrats, sent a letter to Biden, arguing that the country is still in a state of national emergency due to the pandemic and that the administration should extend the freeze.

“The U.S. Department of Education (“Department”) notes the waiver of student loan interest is saving borrowers an additional $5 billion each month,” they wrote in the letter. “This is money that is now available for housing, food, and other daily necessities to help borrowers support themselves, their families, and their communities during this pandemic.”

Other senators who signed on include Ron Wyden of Oregon, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, among others.

Some loan forgiveness

The Biden administration has forgiven up to $11.5 billion in loans for nearly 600,000 borrowers.

However, that forgiveness only applies to borrowers in specific circumstances — those who have permanent disabilities , who attended schools that are no longer in operation or public service workers.

During a town hall in Wisconsin in February , Biden was clear that he did not support the cancellation of up to $50,000 per student borrower and said that he only supported a $10,000 cancellation by Congress.

In a letter to Biden, the Student Borrower Protection Center — a student loan advocacy group — along with 200 organizations pushed for immediate student debt relief.

“It is critical that your administration continue to deliver on your promises made to student loan borrowers and their families before ending the pause in payments and collections,” according to the letter.

Borrowers need immediate relief from the crushing burdens of massive student loan debt as the pandemic exacerbates financial strain for all Americans and throws existing racial disparities in wealth and educational attainment into especially stark relief.”

The organizations pointed out that the “burden of student debt and the costs of our broken student loan system fall disproportionately on Black and Brown borrowers.”

The Brookings Institution, a left-leaning think tank, reported in 2016 that, on average, Black students who graduated owed $7,400 more than white, Asian and Latino students who graduated at the same time.

Repayment struggles

Graves said that Black borrowers take on larger amounts of student debt, likely more than other groups, and struggle with repayment.

Even with the pause on student loan repayments for the last two years, Black borrowers are still unlikely to benefit as much as white borrowers, he said.

“Not having to pay those student loans in the last couple of years has allowed them some kind of flexibility, of course, but unfortunately that’s happened during the time of COVID for which there’s been a higher amount of layoffs and job losses and Black people are most likely to be in laborious jobs that don’t allow them to work from home,” he said.

He added that young voters are not going to be motivated to vote for Democrats if campaign promises such as reforming student loan debt are not kept.

“You went out there on a platform of forgiving student loan debt,” Graves said of Biden. “You came out on the platform of student loan forgiveness and then you of course then reneged and then lied about it and did not do so. Young people are going to remember these things.”

In October 2020, during a town hall in Miami, Biden said that “I’m going to eliminate your student debt if you come from a family (making less) than $125,000 and went to a public university,” according to Black Enterprise.

Biden later added that, “I’m going to make sure everyone gets $10,000 knocked off of their student debt.” Biden’s campaign platform called for making public college tuition-free for those earning less than $125,000 and other initiatives.

Graves added that many of the policies that Democrats are pushing do not help young voters, but benefit middle class white voters, such as the expanded child tax credit and paternity leave.

“Things like the child tax credit are doing nothing for young Democrats,” he said, “Young people aren’t having kids. We can’t afford to have kids.”

The post Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Biden extends student loan repayment pause three more months

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden will continue a pandemic-spurred pause on student loan repayments until May 1, he said Wednesday. Loan repayments were set to restart on Jan. 31, following months when the U.S. Education Department required no payments during the pandemic. Biden told the department to extend the moratorium initially placed by President Donald Trump’s administration. […] The post Biden extends student loan repayment pause three more months appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Among the most potentially transformational changes in the Democrats’ massive social and climate bill pending in the Senate are a set of long-sought changes intended to tamp down the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs. The $2 trillion spending package would ensure Americans don’t pay more than $35 when they pick up a new […] The post Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill, and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days that Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Washington Post

How the left forced Biden’s hand on student loans

President Biden’s relationship with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party was never going to be anything but complicated. If the troubled status of the Build Back Better bill wasn’t enough to convince you of that, consider the push and pull between the White House and congressional liberals over the question of student loans.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Senate Democrats#Debt Relief#The White House
leedaily.com

Biden Administration Extends Pause on Federal Student Loan Payments Until May

Amidst growing tensions regarding the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Biden administration will spin out the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers till the 1st of May. On Wednesday, in a statement, President Joe Biden said “We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC Miami

Why Some Experts Say Biden Should Extend the Federal Student Loan Pause: ‘The Government Does Just Fine Without Our Money'

The federal student loan pause could soon come to an end. Many borrowers aren't ready. Since March 2020, payments on federal student loans have been paused and the federal student loan interest rate has been set to 0%. This moratorium is currently scheduled to expire at the end of January 2022, meaning your loan payments could kick back in on Feb. 1.
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy