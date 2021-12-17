ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams assistant Brown capitalizing on opportunity from McVay

By Greg Beacham | The Associated Press
 6 days ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Thomas Brown learned most of what he needed to know about how football coaches get hired and promoted two decades ago in the cafeteria of Tucker High School in suburban Atlanta.

“I had a pretty diverse high school, pretty mixed,” the Los Angeles Rams running backs coach said. “I had a lot of friends on the football team who had different backgrounds. But in the cafeteria, we all sat with who made us feel the most comfortable. That’s just the way it is.”

Brown was a five-star running back destined for the University of Georgia back then in the early 2000s, his mind focused on the Bulldogs and the NFL. He hadn’t even imagined trading in his cleats for a whistle — “I was adamant about not being a coach,” he says with a grin.

And he never would have imagined his future career would get a major boost from Sean McVay, who was then a dual-threat quarterback at a rival high school about nine miles away.

To break up the cafeteria-seating mentality that has held back Black coaches for decades, Brown believes up-and-coming football minds need more than talent and leadership. They must find decision makers willing to challenge the status quo by giving chances to previously underheard voices — and McVay, Brown’s former high school football opponent, has been exactly that.

“A lot of times in the hiring process, it boils down to people who do not want to go outside their comfort zone,” Brown said. “It’s challenging to explore a different culture, to take a different approach to it. I understand it, and that’s what we all have to fight against.”

When McVay decided two years ago to shake up his traditional methods of hiring assistants on a Rams staff previously packed with veteran coaches and McVay’s former colleagues, the two biggest beneficiaries of his willingness to think outside the box were Brandon Staley and Brown.

Staley was a longtime collegiate assistant with only three years of NFL experience, but a wealth of good ideas about defenses. Brown had a decade of experience as a respected running backs coach at six universities, and was eager for a chance to grow.

Less than two years after McVay chose them, Staley has already parlayed one dominant season as a defensive coordinator to a head coaching job with the Chargers. The 35-year-old Brown — four months younger than McVay — also has been an immediate hit with the Rams, and he added the title of assistant head coach this season to a career on an exciting new trajectory.

“I lean on him in a lot of ways,” McVay said. “He’s just got a great feel for people. He’s got a great pulse of the team, and he’s one of those guys that I can always trust is going to be able to give me valuable information. … When you meet certain people, they’re refreshingly secure, just comfortable in their own skin. That’s exactly how he’s always been from the time that we’ve been working together.”

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

