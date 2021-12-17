Shutterstock

It’s easy to assume that default apps are exactly what they should be — they come with your iPhone after all, which must mean they should stay as they are, right? But not all default apps are completely harmless. Some, in fact, can slow down your device and make it work less efficiently. This is the one default app Apple doesn’t want you to know is slowing your iPhone.

Mail App

The mail app is one default app that Jonathan Tian, co-founder of Mobitrix, a US-based smartphone solution provider for data transfer and iOS system errors, etc., says can potentially slow down an iPhone.

“Default application like the Mail app are continuously running in the background, looking for updates, and sending notifications as soon as the new mail pops up,” Tian says. “However, one way to prevent them from slowing down the phone is to minimize the occurrence where it provides updates and keep it refreshing while using it only.”

The problem can be solved by replacing the Mail app with other apps with similar specifications and features like “Outlook,” according to Tian. Alternatively, you can also follow some of the steps Tian mentions below to solve the problem despite having the mail application:

1. Erase Unwanted Emails from Webmail.

2. Browse Outbox for Unsent Emails.

3. Pick One Email Account for Inbox.

4. Reset Network Settings and Restart Mail App.

5. Change Fetch New Data Settings.

Don’t just assume that a default app is good for your phone. Replacing the Mail app with another app or changing some of your habits as you use it can keep your device working efficiently and at normal speed.