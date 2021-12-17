ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Entertainment critic Derek Sante previews 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' '1883,' 'The Witcher'

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If it's Friday, that means new movies and shows are coming to a screen near...

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $260M U.S. Opening, $600.8M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland’s third solo Spidey outing brings some familiar faces to the party, but we’ve seen it all before. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man turn 20 next year; a fact which not only makes me feel older than ever, but reminds us all just how long cinema has been obsessed with New York’s friendly neighbourhood webslinger. In the two decades since Tobey Maguire first donned the red-and-blue spandex, we’ve had eight live-action Spider-Man films, making Peter Parker among the most prolific superheroes around.
MOVIES
BBC

Spider-Man: No Way Home plays the 'greatest hits' and pleases critics

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an entertaining web-slinging adventure that ties up loose ends, say critics. The franchise's ninth solo film since 2002 sees Tom Holland return as the third iteration of Peter Parker. Set in the Marvel Universe, it attempts to unite the Holland era with the previous Spidey-worlds...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easily Smashes Thursday Previews Pandemic Record

No Way Home is set to become the biggest movie release during the pandemic. There's no doubt that there's a lot of anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home thanks to the appearances of the characters from the past Spider-Man films. You can compare the excitement for the film similar to the anticipation for Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. Now, with its first official day of release in North American theaters, it has already broken a very impressive box office record.
PUBLIC HEALTH
worldofreel.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Made $50 Million in Thursday Previews Alone

Sony's “Spider-Man: No Way Home” netted $50M in previews last night, that makes it the 3rd highest Thursday of all-time. This ranks it right behind 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($60M) and 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($57M). Sources are telling me that...
MOVIES
IGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home Already Breaking Records At The Box Office - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already doing big numbers at the box office, grossing $50 million in Thursday previews, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At this rate, No Way Home is on a course that’ll potentially see the Spidey flick becoming the first film since the pandemic struck to thwip past $100 million in its domestic debut, with some media outlets predicting it’ll likely finish around $150 million come Sunday. As far as previews come into play, #SpidermanNoWayHome landed in the third spot for biggest preview gross of all-time, just behind Avengers: Endgame (which took in $60 million its preview night), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $57 million. Keep in mind, #Spiderman No Way Home’s preview debut was marred by the pandemic, so it's quite an amazing feat for the webhead to swing on into theaters and snatch that third place. Be sure to check out our Spiderman No Way Home review for more Spiderman news. In other Marvel news, have you seen the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness action figures? The Hasbro figs have given us our first look at the MCU’s America Chavez along with three different versions of Doctor Strange, as well as Wong and Mordo figures. And finally, IGN is partnering with WB to host the U.S. Premiere of the Matrix Resurrections.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
IndieWire

It’s a Resurrection: ‘Matrix’ Will Add to the Box Office Boom ‘Spider-Man’ Began

After four days of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), December domestic grosses have unexpectedly done only 4 percent less than the same first 20 days in 2019. And to put the huge increase in comparison, before this weekend the total gross stood at less than half. Of course, the good news is a result of the just-under-$300-million total for the latest Marvel sequel. The early result of “No Way Home” alone is 63 percent of the month’s take so far. All of a sudden, this Christmas looks like it could be closer to normal than anyone expected. Our December preview suggested...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Horse Comics Sold to Gaming Giant Embracer Group

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

What to Watch This Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘The Witcher’ and More

The movie fans have been waiting for all year is finally here. Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters Friday, Dec. 17, and millions of die-hard fans already purchased their tickets in advance and were first in line to watch. No Way Home is the kind of movie you need to see on the big screen, but if you can’t get tickets, we recommend you log off for a couple of days because spoilers are already flying all over social media. If you’re sitting this one out, there are other movies and shows to check out this weekend that might be worth your while. Apple TV+’s Swan Song drops Friday, marking Mahershala Ali’s first leading role in a feature film, which means it is a must-watch.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’

Scott Mantz shared his thoughts on some of the newest movies. He gave his review of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Don’t Look Up.” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theatres now. “The Matrix Resurrections” is in theatres and on HBO Max now. “Don’t Look Up” hits Netflix on Friday. This segment […]
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official Episode 6 Teaser Trailer

Hawkeye's season finale has arrived on Disney+. Check out the very brief teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Episode 6, featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). All Hawkeye episodes are available to stream now on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
CBS Pittsburgh

Michael Keaton To Play Batman In Upcoming ‘Batgirl’ Film

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH/HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton is set to suit up again for one of his most iconic roles: Batman. Although Warner Bros. would not confirm the report of his casting, he is expected to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to Variety. There is no exact release date for “Batgirl,” but it is supposed to be released in 2022. The “Batgirl” movie has been in development for years and has faced some pre-production challenges, especially after Joss Whedon bowed out of directing the project in 2018. The new directors of the film are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Leslie Grace will be starring as the main character, Batgirl. Keaton famously brought Batman to the big screen in 1989, first with “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns.” The films marked some of the first serious cinematic takes on the character, after the era of camp films produced in the 1960s with the now late-actor Adam West. “Batgirl” will not be the only opportunity for fans of Keaton’s Batman to see him reprise the role. He will be playing Batman in “The Flash,” which will probably come out before “Batgirl.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

