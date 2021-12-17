Entertainment critic Derek Sante previews 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' '1883,' 'The Witcher'

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already doing big numbers at the box office, grossing $50 million in Thursday previews, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At this rate, No Way Home is on a course that’ll potentially see the Spidey flick becoming the first film since the pandemic struck to thwip past $100 million in its domestic debut, with some media outlets predicting it’ll likely finish around $150 million come Sunday. As far as previews come into play, #SpidermanNoWayHome landed in the third spot for biggest preview gross of all-time, just behind Avengers: Endgame (which took in $60 million its preview night), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $57 million. Keep in mind, #Spiderman No Way Home’s preview debut was marred by the pandemic, so it's quite an amazing feat for the webhead to swing on into theaters and snatch that third place. Be sure to check out our Spiderman No Way Home review for more Spiderman news. In other Marvel news, have you seen the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness action figures? The Hasbro figs have given us our first look at the MCU’s America Chavez along with three different versions of Doctor Strange, as well as Wong and Mordo figures. And finally, IGN is partnering with WB to host the U.S. Premiere of the Matrix Resurrections.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO