The DraftKings Sportsbook and Bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports betting has officially launched in our state....

www.wfsb.com

FOXBusiness

MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel and casino for $1.08 billion to Hard Rock

MGM Resorts International said on Monday it would sell the operations of the Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas to Hard Rock International for about $1.08 billion in cash. The Mirage opened in 1989 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2000. The property is known for its entertainment options and 90-foot Strip-side volcano.
LAS VEGAS, NV
playpennsylvania.com

First Look at Opening Soon Hollywood Casino Morgantown and Barstool Sportsbook

It’s a “Hollywood ending” of 2021 for Penn National Gaming. They are set to open their second mini-casino in less than four months in Pennsylvania with Hollywood Casino Morgantown’s Grand Opening on Dec. 22. In August, Penn National welcomed guests to Hollywood Casino York. Of course,...
GAMBLING
playpennsylvania.com

Winners at Pennsylvania Casinos and Sportsbooks In November and December

Christmas definitely came early for some lucky players at Pennsylvania casinos, sports betting apps and online casinos. There were a number of big winners in November and December who got “hot” while the temperatures dropped. Some of them didn’t even leave their home – or the comfort of...
GAMBLING
therealdeal.com

Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, other casino giants eye NYC

Major companies from Las Vegas aim to bet on the future of casinos in New York City. The Times Union reported that Wynn Resorts, Bally’s, Las Vegas Sands and Hard Rock Cafe were among those to respond to a request for information from the state’s Gaming Commission by the Dec. 10 deadline. Other respondents include Genting and Rush Street Gaming, which operates Rivers Casino in Schenectady.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGRZ TV

December 11 - Seneca Resorts & Casinos

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY SENECA RESORTS & CASINOS) Seneca Resorts and Casinos is the place to be this holiday season. Now is the time to purchase your tickets for some of the fabulous shows they have coming up. Shaun Cassidy will be appearing at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on December 12th. Also, Frankie Scinta is appearing at Seneca Niagara on December 16th and 17th. Comedian Jim Breuer is taking the stage at the Bear's Den Showroom at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on January 28th. Also, Jake Owen is taking the stage at the Seneca Niagara Event Center on February 12th. For more information on those events and their New Year's Eve Sweepstakes or car giveaways, visit their website at www.senecacasinos.com.
GAMBLING
Axios

Deal frenzy reshapes Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip is on the brink of a new era — its iconic properties are getting new owners at a rate rarely seen before. Why it matters: This year's historic number of deals on the Strip hint at huge trends reshaping the gaming industry and America's longtime gambling capital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Miami

Florida Lottery Launching New Draw Game ‘CASH POP’ In 2022

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In just about a week and a half, it will be a new year and a new game for the Florida Lottery. On Monday, January 3rd, the new draw game CASH POP will launch. In the game, matching just one number can win cash prizes. The new Draw game will replace the current Fast Play games that are ending on January 2, 2022. Here’s how the game is played. First, players select the number(s) they want to play from 1 to 15. They then select the dollar amount they wish to play per number—$1, $2, or $5; the dollar...
FLORIDA STATE
Hartford Business

DraftKings debuts permanent sportsbook at Foxwoods

Officials at Foxwoods Resort Casino marked the official grand opening of the DraftKings sportsbook at the casino on Wednesday, another milestone as the state’s three licensed gambling operators branch out into retail sports betting and online gaming. The two-story, 12,000-square-foot space, set up inside Foxwoods’ Grand Cedar Casino, had...
GAMBLING
CNBC

MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel and casino for $1.08 billion to Hard Rock

MGM Resorts International said on Monday it would sell the operations of the Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas to Hard Rock International for about $1.08 billion in cash. The sale is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is likely to deliver to MGM Resorts net cash proceeds of about $815 million after taxes and fees.
LAS VEGAS, NV

