The DraftKings Sportsbook and Bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In just about a week and a half, it will be a new year and a new game for the Florida Lottery.
On Monday, January 3rd, the new draw game CASH POP will launch. In the game, matching just one number can win cash prizes. The new Draw game will replace the current Fast Play games that are ending on January 2, 2022.
Here’s how the game is played.
First, players select the number(s) they want to play from 1 to 15. They then select the dollar amount they wish to play per number—$1, $2, or $5; the dollar...
