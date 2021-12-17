ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

LIGHTHOUSE Coffee Classroom

By Submit News to our Editor
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UArEq_0dPwmoBT00

While many folks in Atascadero have heard of the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation, including all of the wonderful work they perform in the community, very few know much about the LIGHTHOUSE Coffee Classroom that operates daily out of Atascadero Unified School District’s Paloma Creek High School.

As part of the LIGHTHOUSE Program established in 2012, LIGHTHOUSE Coffee strives to spread awareness, prevention, intervention, and education to combat drug and alcohol addiction in our hometown. The LIGHTHOUSE Coffee Classroom operates as a subsidiary to the LIGHTHOUSE Program, helping to fund our numerous campaigns against addiction, such as the Reality Tour and the LASER Program.

The LIGHTHOUSE Coffee Classroom is a small yet wonderful class. It is taught as a student business course where pupils actually run the business, selling locally roasted Joebella Coffee to raise money for the LIGHTHOUSE Program. All of our coffee is locally roasted, organic, and fair trade certified. As part of the partnership with Joebella, students market special blends of coffee made specifically for the LIGHTHOUSE Program, a dark roast, a medium roast, and “J-Cups” that fit in any Keurig. In the classroom itself, students work together to get things done in a consistent and professional manner, learning such essential skills as customer service, graphic design, daily business operations, marketing, and (of course) brewing coffee. They work hard to promote the LIGHTHOUSE Coffee cause, all while learning how to manage a small business along the way.

In education, this type of class is considered Project Based Learning, a teaching style where students learn by engaging in real-world projects that are meaningful to those involved. Like too many in our community, most LIGHTHOUSE Coffee students either know someone close who has been negatively affected by addiction or have been negatively impacted themselves. Thus, the projects students complete in the classroom setting are more than just grades on a paper, but meaningful ways to give back and do good every day.

Currently, the LIGHTHOUSE Coffee Classroom serves coffee and hot chocolate to the public at Paloma Creek High School on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 8 to 9 a.m. We do public events in our trailer, like Light Up the Downtown and Winter Wonderland, and make almost all of our profits from donations and coffee bag orders. If you would like to support the LIGHTHOUSE Coffee Classroom, follow us on Instagram and Facebook, or you can always swing by Paloma Creek High School for a bag of our beans. The LIGHTHOUSE Coffee Classroom is “Coffee for a Cause,” and that cause is the betterment of our students, our community, and those in need of a light at the end of addiction.

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Children’s Museum Open for Fun

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Children’s Museum has been providing children with educational fun for over a decade. Located in the prior Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse, their mission is to “engage children in a joyful learn-through-play environment and inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of our volunteer firefighters.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Lifestyle
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Food & Drinks
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Library Winter Events

PASO ROBLES — Join the Paso Robles Library upcoming winter events. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah Library Book Group kicks off New Year with the vividly imagined tale. The Library Book Group Zoom discussion of Kristin Hannah’s Winter Garden on Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-7 p.m. The book is...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center Invites Students to Enroll through End Year

PASO ROBLES – Hooray for Youth Arts opportunities! Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is thrilled to announce. Enrollment for Session 1 from this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9:00 am until Dec. 31. Families can enroll online through the parent portal and office help is available from 9 am – 12 pm on enrollment day for assistance by phone, email, or in person. The new schedule can be found HERE.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Beans#Coffee Bag#Food Drink#Paloma Creek High School#The Lighthouse Program#Lighthouse Coffee#The Reality Tour#The Laser Program#Joebella Coffee#Project Based Learning
The Paso Robles Press

Celebrating the Holidays with Winter Solstice and Yuletide

Cultures around the world have long held feasts and celebrated holidays around the winter solstice. During this time of year, there are so many holiday traditions that bring family and friends together. Holiday shopping, festive events filled with snow, Santa Claus and Reindeer, lights, candles, and cheer; however, one symbolic and richly traditional day will come and go, and most people will miss it.
FESTIVAL
The Paso Robles Press

Chinese Food: A Jewish Christmas Day Tradition

ATASCADERO — While some families gather around Christmas trees, open presents, and get together with their nearest and dearest, there’s another Christmas Day family tradition that’s just as amazing happening at the same time. The Jewish-American tradition of Chinese Food on Christmas!. The tradition started (primarily) in...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Paso Robles Press

Templeton High School Celebrates the Holidays

TEMPLETON — Students at Templeton High School (THS) have been busy celebrating the holidays with wreaths, reindeer races, window paintings, and more. The floral design students have been hard at work creating and delivering wreaths throughout the community to those who purchased one. As the seasons change throughout the year students, create different arrangements that make their way to Templeton homes, businesses, and community buildings. Students learn business skills and design as they work on these projects. The Floral Design class is taught by Brandi Bognuda and is part of FFA and the Career Technical Education (CTE) program at THS.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Becoming By Rev. Elizabeth Rowley Hogue

The seed of awakening for December at Awakening Ways Spiritual Community is becoming. The word becoming is the present participle of the word become, which means to come into existence or come to be. It is synonymous with growing, going, and turning. Becoming is the perfect seed to plant for December as we enter the coldest time of year.
RELIGION
The Paso Robles Press

Holiday Events and Pumpkin Pies! by Barbie Butz

Don’t miss the chance to participate in the Atascadero Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony this weekend, Friday, Dec. 3. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens. Children can enjoy a visit with Santa following the lighting, as well as enjoy complimentary hayrides, fire engine rides, community entertainment, tours of Historic City Hall, and hot chocolate!
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Wraps Up Successful 37th Dinner

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday Nov. 25, over 1,200 meals were distributed to the community for the 37th Thanksgiving for Paso Robles at Centennial Park. Chairman David Kudija reports that while it was one of the lightest days they’ve had for dine-in meals, Turkey Day went “Amazingly!” The Thanksgiving crew delivered more meals than ever before, which Kudija attributes to COVID and people wishing to stay home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

PRJUSD Welcomes Return of Students’ Trustee on Board

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) met on Monday, Nov. 29, for a special meeting to approve minimum qualifications and questions for provisional appointment applicants. Additionally, the board approved to have a student representative on the Board of Trustees. Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Senior,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Traditions and the Meaning of Hanukkah from Jewish Authors

ATASCADERO — Hanukkah showed up early this year! The Jewish Festival of Lights started on the night of Nov. 28 and will end at sundown on Dec. 6. The eight-night celebration of Jewish liberation can fall anywhere between late November and late December and changes dates every year on the Gregorian calendar. However, on the Jewish calendar, it always falls on the 25 of Kislev.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy