NHL shuts down 2 more teams for a week amid COVID surge

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 6 days ago
Two more NHL teams have been shut down amid worsening COVID-19 tests results and a desire not to put the entire league on pause as coronavirus variants spread across North America. All games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have been postponed through at least Christmas weekend, and...

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
Brad Marchand
Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrice Bergeron
Bill Daly
Alexander Kerfoot
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Beijing, CN
Colorado Avalanche
Calgary Flames
Vancouver, CA
NHL to Shut Down Operations Temporarily Due to COVID

The NHL is suspending all operations between December 22nd and December 25th due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across North America. Team facilities are scheduled to re-open on December 26th. During the shutdown, no games or practices will take place. The news of the shutdown was tweeted tonight by Frank...
A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

