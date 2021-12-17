Donor will match up to $100,000 for Indian Valley Strong/Sierra Institute

If the international community is to meet global development and climate challenges, in particular the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement climate targets, everyone involved must ask themselves how their innovations, projects, or activities can identify successful interventions and scale them up. Over the last 15 years, teams at Brookings have tried to figure this out by taking stock of what we know from literature and practice, by exploring how to bring development solutions to millions of poor people, by looking at scaling opportunities in agriculture, education, and climate change and, most recently, by studying how breakthrough innovations can help achieve critical development outcomes at scale.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO