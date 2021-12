ORANGE, Calif.— OC Zoo veterinarians and staff are caring for two mountain lion kittens found outside a Thousand Oaks office complex. California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) brought the two female kittens to a local veterinary hospital in Orange County for treatment when they appeared to languish without any sign of their mother. Following further assessment and treatment the two kittens were transported to the OC Zoo in Orange, Calif. where they will later be housed in a new habitat.

