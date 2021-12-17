ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Goonies’ inspired TV series heading to Disney+

By Adam Starkey
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has revived development on a TV series inspired by The Goonies. The project, originally called Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project, was initially drafted into a pilot by writer Sarah Watson for Fox. The network, however, passed on the project because they felt it was “a little bit too young” for...

The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Horse Comics Sold to Gaming Giant Embracer Group

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
