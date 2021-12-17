‘The Goonies’ inspired TV series heading to Disney+

The Goonies-inspired drama that was previously set up at Fox has moved to Disney+. The streamer is now redeveloping the project, which the broadcast network passed on in May. Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project, which is now known as Our Time, comes from The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson and the Gail Berman-run SideCar, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin, and studio Warner Bros. The original project, written by Watson, began after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies… The Goonies. Over the course of the season, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams. Fox originally ordered a pilot in February 2020 but it played a little too young for the network. Exec producers include Watson, Berman, Hend Baghdady, Lauren Shuler Donner, Richard Donner, who died in July, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Variety was first with the news.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO