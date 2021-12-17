ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan calls on hospitals to make way for more COVID patients, though Maryland still isn’t reporting the number of infections

By Meredith Cohn, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsWXq_0dPwjQ7y00
Residents wait in line at a mobile testing facility run by Baltimore City Department of Public Health, at Erdman Shopping Center Thu., Dec. 16, 2021. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun

With the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 exceeding 1,200 in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that hospitals now must cut back on some non-COVID procedures to free up beds and workers in anticipation of a continued surge in serious coronavirus infections.

“We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries,” he said in a statement. “Based on preliminary data, omicron is believed to be far more transmissible than previous variants, and it is anticipated to rapidly overtake delta as the main driver of new cases.”

Hospitalizations have been climbing , but Hogan did not say how many cases or deaths there have been in the state. That data has not been reported since a Dec. 3 cyberattack at the Maryland Department of Health.

Hospitalizations, now at 1,204, still are updated daily on the state’s dashboard, along with school and nursing home infections. The number of COVID patients in hospital beds is well more than twice its recent low in mid-November and more than 10 times the level from an ebb in early July but not as high as the pandemic peak in January of 1,952.

Health department spokesman Andy Owen said Friday that it would not be responsible to estimate case numbers for the state.

“It is not currently feasible for our systems to provide additional data,” Owen said. “Our IT and cybersecurity teams are working around the clock to restore the full level of reporting, but we do not have a timeline to share right now.”

The state also has begun posting information on an “Incident Update” page on the health department site. It says there continues to be no evidence data was compromised, but to prevent “additional damage and avoid compromising sensitive health information, we are being methodical and deliberate in restoring network systems while prioritizing health and human safety functions.”

Health officials say they are working with state and federal law enforcement on a criminal investigation.

Del. Kirill Reznik, chair of the House of Delegates’ Health and Social Services Subcommittee, considers the information provided by the health department insufficient. He sent a letter Friday to state Health Secretary Dennis Schrader requesting a “detailed update” for the public as soon as possible.

“The entire state remains in the dark with regards to the COVID-19 dashboard, which is of particular importance given the rise of the omicron variant and as we quickly approach the Christmas holiday, when we can anticipate an increase in travel and gatherings that could pose a risk for transmission,” wrote Riznick, adding that some health care providers also had not been paid by the health department.

Beth Blauer, data lead for the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, said during a regular university news briefing Friday that it was a “very dangerous hack” that “hamstrings public policy and decision making” by hospitals and local health departments.

She said the timing couldn’t be worse, considering the national surge in COVID-19 cases that could be further fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant during the coming holidays.

Blauer did say, however, while the data is particularly lacking in Maryland, there are about three dozen other states that don’t report data daily. Without specific, real-time data, efforts to target groups for vaccination and testing also is made harder.

Many states, she said, are not testing enough as shown by high rates of positive results. The internationally accepted testing positivity threshold is 5%, which Maryland already had exceeded before it stopped reporting test results.

For their part, hospital officials in Maryland said they saw cases begin to tick up weeks ago and made adjustments such as assessing non-COVID patients’ for their most urgent needs, moving patients within their health systems and shifting workers’ duties.

Most patients in the hospitals are not COVID-19 patients, but those with heart attacks, injuries from falls and crashes, and other critical issues. Hospital officials have said many people put off important procedures out of fear or inability to get care the time the last hospitals cut back on non-COVID procedures early in the pandemic, which made health conditions worse for some.

Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said earlier this week that about 15% of about 8,250 hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients — enough to render the facilities 93% full. He also said staff is below pre-pandemic levels, as fatigued nurses and other workers burn out and quit or take other positions.

“Hospitals have and continue to do everything within their power to work to stem this latest COVID-19 surge,” Atlas said Friday. “They are already doing many of the actions noted by Gov. Hogan and will continue to stretch to support their communities as best they can.”

Atlas said about two-thirds of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, with the majority, but not all, of the rest vaccinated but with underlying health conditions.

Atlas, Hogan and others urged the public to get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, which has shown good protection against severe illness from the more transmissible omicron variant.

For now, most cases nationally are due to the delta variant. About 3% of cases nationally are due to omicron, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, thought that rises to 12% in New York and New Jersey.

Scientists are showing that the omicron variant of the virus is more transmissible, but a big questions remains about whether it is more dangerous, said Dr. Bill Moss, executive director of the Hopkins’ International Vaccine Access Center.

It appeared to cause less severe illness in South Africa where the variant was discovered, but that population is much younger than the U.S. population, and many people there have been infected and afforded some measure of natural protection.

Moss emphasized that even with some decreased efficacy against the omicron variant, the vaccines are still highly effective against severe disease that causes hospitalizations and deaths when people are fully covered with boosters.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be “breakthrough” cases, vaccinated people becoming infected. And those people will continue to pass on the virus to others.

“Boosters are going to be helpful,” he said, “but they are not going to get us out of the surge we are going to see in coming weeks and months with delta and perhaps omicron.”

Moss called for other health measures, such as masking, distancing and testing. Or, he said, “see our health system overwhelmed.”

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Non Covid#Omicron#Delta
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy