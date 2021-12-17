Browns urge masks indoors for Monday’s matchup against Raiders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will now host the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. on Monday, moving the game back two days as the team deals with about two dozen COVID-19 cases.

The Browns issued a statement, following the NFL’s decision to delay the game, which highlighted its safety precautions at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“As we have done throughout the 2021 season, the Browns and FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday will continue to have various health and safety measures in place for our fans and staff members, including reliable access to hand sanitizer, comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting regimens, and more throughout the venue,” said Peter John-Baptiste, Browns senior vice president of communications.

“In addition, as recommended by the CDC, the Browns strongly encourage everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor spaces; unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask at all times; and vaccinated persons should consider doing the same when unable to socially distance.”

Fans who have questions about tickets policies are asked to contact a Browns ticket office representative.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.