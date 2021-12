Candace Bushnell’s solo Off Broadway show Is There Still Sex in the City? has closed due to the writer-star’s breakthrough Covid. Bushnell tested positive Tuesday night just before she was scheduled to take the stage at the Daryl Roth Theatre. “The producers of Is There Still Sex In The City? have announced that it is impossible for the production to continue, as Candace Bushnell has tested positive for COVID-19,” producers said in a statement. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Bushnell’s stage debut, officially opened on December 7 and played its final performance on December 19. A national tour of the...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO