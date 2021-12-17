ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCPS Update: All Non-Athletic Extracurricular Activities Suspended from Dec. 20-Jan. 7, All Sporting Events Scheduled During Winter Break Cancelled

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 6 days ago

Montgomery County Public Schools sent out a community message on Friday afternoon with updated guidelines for sports and afterschool activities. The letter states that all-in person, non-athletic afterschool activities have been suspended from December 20 through January 7, though community events and day care can continue as scheduled. Athletic...

#Mcps#Cdc#Mcps Community
