MCPS Update: All Non-Athletic Extracurricular Activities Suspended from Dec. 20-Jan. 7, All Sporting Events Scheduled During Winter Break Cancelled
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out a community message on Friday afternoon with updated guidelines for sports and afterschool activities. The letter states that all-in person, non-athletic afterschool activities have been suspended from December 20 through January 7, though community events and day care can continue as scheduled. Athletic...mocoshow.com
