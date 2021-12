With 44 days until the Beijing Olympics, everyone is starting to pay attention to 17-year old mogul sensation Kai Owens — even ABC. The EagleVail resident’s recent exploits — a slew of top 10s to begin the year as well as two podiums in the past 14 days — did not go unnoticed by the folks in New York, who invited the Olympic hopeful onto Good Morning America for an interview Tuesday. The 2021 World Cup rookie of the year touched on her entrance into the sport, what it would mean to return to China — her birth country — and how she is spending her brief holiday respite from training.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO