Axe Women Loggers of Maine travel to Erie to showcase their hot sauce at Village West

By Fontaine Glenn
 6 days ago

The Axe Women Loggers of Maine are traveling to Erie to showcase their hot sauce.

The 25-member team, featuring one woman from the Waterford area, set up shop at the Lavender Rabbit at Village West to showcase their hot sauce.

The Lavender Rabbit is now the exclusive seller of the Axe Kickin’ hot sauce and condiments.

The owner is grateful to have this opportunity to expand the brand with the help of her teammates.

“Each lady on our team is like our family, they’re not employees at all. We all work together on the business together and on every adventure that we do and we try to promote.” said Alissa Wetherbee, Owner of Axe Women Loggers of Maine.

If you weren’t able to try out the Axe Women’s hot sauce on Friday, you can try some on Saturday, December 18th at the Lavender Rabbit from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

