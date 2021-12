The first trailer for My Hero Academia's next season is setting the stage for an all-out war between the heroes and villains! The fifth season of the anime was a period of growth for both the heroes and villains side of the conflict. Both Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki were seen growing stronger in particular ways, and all of this was in service of building to a huge conflict that will come between the two sides in the next season. In fact, the final moments of Season 5 saw the heroes readying all of their forces for an attack.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO