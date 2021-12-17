ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquatope on White Sand Ending Explained

By Madalena Daleziou
 6 days ago

After a lovely 24 episodes, it's time to bid The Aquatope on White Sand farewell.

Aquatope on White Sand Episode 24 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN for FINALE

Some of the magical realist elements briefly made a comeback, hailing new beginnings. Aquatope on White Sand returned this week with Episode 23 and we only have one episode left now! Some of the magical realist elements we encountered earlier on briefly made a comeback, hailing new beginnings and renewed hope.
Sonny Boy Ending Explained

Ever seen Sonny Boy first started airing, we knew that we’d end up begging for a satisfying con... Ever since Sonny Boy first started airing, we knew that we'd end up begging for a satisfying conclusion. The 12-episodeoriginal anime was often more of a thought experiment than a story – and it ended like this. So, what exactly happened in the finale? Here's our attempt to explain the ending of the season's most complex anime:
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Jack Hedley, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ Star, Dies at 92

Jack Hedley, who appeared in films including “For Your Eyes Only” opposite Roger Moore, died on Dec. 11. He was 92. His death was confirmed by a notice in The Times of London, which reads: “[Hedley] died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.” The actor racked up 99 credits in a career spanning five decades as well as numerous appearances in the theater. Born in London as Jack Hawkins, he changed his last name at the outset of his...
1883 Episode 1 & 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘1883’ is the origin story of the Dutton family, who in the present day own and operate the largest ranch in the USA. However, the road to that empire is a bloody and untrodden path walked by patriarch James Dutton and his family years earlier. The prequel series follows James and his family, who join a caravan led by Captain Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) as they head in search of a new home away from the impoverished streets of Texas.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
Halloween Kills Extended Ending Explained

While Halloween Kills was still in theaters, director David Gordon Green had confirmed that there was an alternate, extended ending that was shot for the film that he ended up cutting from the theatrical release, with that extended ending now having been unveiled with the film's Digital HD release. Details of this ending have emerged in the months since Green revealed that news, thanks in part to pieces of the script making their way online, but some elements of this ending weren't entirely detailed in the script, so we have a breakdown of what exactly that ending contains. Halloween Kills is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.
Disney+ Unveils New ‘Hawkeye’ Featurette & Yelena Belova Poster Ahead Of Series Finale

Disney+ has unveiled a new Hawkeye featurette and poster promoting assassin Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) return to the MCU ahead of the Marvel Studios series’ December 22 finale. The featurette titled “Yelena’s Back” features commentary from Pugh and co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie. Disney+’s fifth MCU series on the heels of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If… ? is set in a post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family for Christmas. But when...
Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
The 50 Most Beautiful White Sand Beaches in the World

From the shores of Alabama to the party island of Mykonos, these stunning beaches will inspire you. These beaches boast stark white sand that beautifully contrasts with azure waters and painted skies. Beach lovers often remark on the beauty of soft white sand and the way it stands out against...
Omicron Comes for The Bachelorette

Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelorette was pretty typical, in many respects: The show’s lead, Michelle Young, ended things with one of the finalists, Brandon Jones, and got engaged to the other, Nayte Olukoya. As is customary, a live studio audience was on hand to watch the conclusion of a reality saga that was filmed months ago. Then the season’s principals reunited onstage for an “After the Final Rose” post-show special, in which Young alternated between gushing over her fiancé and sitting down with the man whose heart we all just watched her break in front of all of Bachelor Nation. But if and when future anthropologists study tape of the Season 18 finale, they’ll notice something strange happening in real time: the pandemic creeping into the frame.
