Filmaniacs: 'Santa Inc.' is garbage that should be skipped

By Garrett K. Jones
Hanford Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas is under attack. No, it’s not what you think. It has nothing to do with the current state of the world nor the design pattern on Starbucks’ newest coffee cups. The culprit is a new series on HBO max entitled “Santa, Inc.”. The series is...

hanfordsentinel.com

Related
Lompoc Record

A tale of two 'Home Alones' | Filmaniacs

The original “Home Alone” was an early '90s slam dunk. Written and produced by teen movie legend John Hughes (“Pretty in Pink,” “The Breakfast Club”) and directed by Chris Columbus (“Adventures in Babysitting”), it became the highest-grossing comedy of all time until the release of “The Hangover Part II” in 2011.
MOVIES
Shield

Skip it or stream it: Holiday edition

In my family, I’m the one who starts celebrating the holiday season as soon as November 1st hits. There’s something so magical about this time of year. The spirit that seems to exist within everyone is so cheerfully bright. Being as this is the most wonderful time of...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Soul Is A Pixar Film You Shouldn’t Skip

In the midst of the chaos and mass panic in late 2020, Pixar released another film called Soul, which is about a middle-school band teacher whose life seems to be finally taking a turn for the best until a freak accident occurs. From there, Joe is stuck in-between heaven and hell, and the middle-school teacher must find the true meaning of life, to truly understand what it means to live. Now, the animated feature didn’t exactly go unnoticed because it won two Golden Globe and Academy Awards. However, since the feature was pulled from theaters and was notably in competition against Wonder Woman 1984, I think it’s important to highlight why Soul is another Pixar/Disney film that you simply can’t miss. One of the reasons that Pixar is arguably the best animation studio out there in Hollywood right now is due to the fact their films aren’t just a popcorn affair that gives parents a reason to distract their kids for a couple of hours; Pixar films are a masterclass in storytelling. The company somehow manages to inject timely and important themes that never feel preachy or manipulative.
MOVIES
bronxnet.org

Tita Animation Christmas Special: "The Year Santa skipped the Bronx"

Based on the animated series, 'TITA', created by actor and comedian,Victor Cruz. TITA takes us on a journey through the year Santa skipped the Bronx. The clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, and Santa has not shown up. Tita decides to find out for herself where Santa is, by hopping in a cab and heading for the North Pole.
BRONX, NY
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Seth Rogen Gushes Over Mike Mills’ ‘Amazing’ Screenplay Contender ‘C’mon C’mon’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Seth Rogen pens a tribute to “C’mon C’mon” (screenplay by Mike Mills). I’m gonna try to write about the amazing film “C’mon C’mon” without really saying anything specific about it, as I wouldn’t want to diminish the viewing by planting my specific thoughts in your head going in. So I’ll say these things: Every movie Mike Mills makes feels like that one, incredibly personal movie that someone is somehow able to squeeze out before they return to safer material. I’m not sure how he’s able to keep doing it, over and over again. But somehow, he does. They...
MOVIES
CBS Pittsburgh

Michael Keaton To Play Batman In Upcoming ‘Batgirl’ Film

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH/HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton is set to suit up again for one of his most iconic roles: Batman. Although Warner Bros. would not confirm the report of his casting, he is expected to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to Variety. There is no exact release date for “Batgirl,” but it is supposed to be released in 2022. The “Batgirl” movie has been in development for years and has faced some pre-production challenges, especially after Joss Whedon bowed out of directing the project in 2018. The new directors of the film are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Leslie Grace will be starring as the main character, Batgirl. Keaton famously brought Batman to the big screen in 1989, first with “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns.” The films marked some of the first serious cinematic takes on the character, after the era of camp films produced in the 1960s with the now late-actor Adam West. “Batgirl” will not be the only opportunity for fans of Keaton’s Batman to see him reprise the role. He will be playing Batman in “The Flash,” which will probably come out before “Batgirl.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES

