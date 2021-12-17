ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Place TE Tyler Higbee and Three Others on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 29 Players

By Nicholas Cothrel
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have added four more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive guard Jamil Demby, defensive back Grant Haley and linebacker Justin Lawler will join the group of 25 players who were already on the Reserve/COVID-19 list to begin the day Friday.

The Rams are now up to a total of 29 players that are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move to the team's breakout, the NFL has postponed the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 game from Sunday to Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Higbee was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday but after it was declared his results were a false positive after he tested negative that same day and the following day on Tuesday, he was taken off the list entirely. Therefore, with him being added back to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, this marks the second time this week for Higbee.

This marks the sixth consecutive day the Rams have added players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

