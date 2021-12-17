ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Healthy Recipe: Chestnut Soup

Real Health
Real Health
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlPPQ_0dPwfide00
Chestnut Soup Joe Gaffney/Cook for Your Life

Rich and satisfying, this soup makes a great starter for a special holiday dinner, or it can double as an easily-made winter treat if chemo or radiation have brought you down, and you need some healthy comfort and some extra calories to sustain you.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 small fennel bulb, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cloves
  • 5 large sage leaves
  • 2 cups broth or water
  • 1 teaspoon white wine or cider vinegar
  • 1 (14-ounce) jar chestnuts
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat the olive oil in a stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion, fennel, garlic, and celery. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until the onions begin to turn translucent, then cover and let sweat for 15 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, make a bouquet garni by putting the thyme, bay leaf, cloves and sage leaves into a square of cheese cloth and tying it closed from the corners.
  3. Add the chestnuts to the onion mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the bouquet garni and broth. Bring to boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.
  4. Add the vinegar and cook for 3 minutes. Remove the herbs, puree the soup, and heat through. Stir in the yogurt. Taste for seasoning.

Nutrition Facts (per serving):

Calories: 354; Fat: 12g; Saturated Fat: 4g; Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 6g; Carbohydrates: 54g; Sugar: 5g; Fiber: 3g; Protein: 8g; Sodium: 867mg

Chef Tips:

If you can’t find the vacuum packed chestnuts or a jar, look for unsweetened chestnut puree and stir it into the soup after the other ingredients have been pureed in step 4. Return the bouquet garni to the soup. Cook 5 -10 minutes to heat the puree through at a low simmer and to blend the flavors. Stir frequently to make sure the soup doesn’t stick. Remove the herbs before serving.

Registered Dietitian Approved

All our recipes are created by chefs and reviewed by our Registered Dietitian Kate Ueland, MS, RD, CSO, a board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition, to ensure that each is backed with scientific evidence and follows the guidelines set by the Oncology Nutrition for Clinical Practice, 2nd Ed., published by the Oncology Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group, a professional interest group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Comments / 0

Related
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Nutrition#Healthy Recipe#Food Drink#Greek#Nutrition Facts
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie

Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
Mashed

Christmas Deviled Eggs Recipe

The holiday season is a time for entertaining and serving wonderful food. Whether you're hosting a big get-together or a small crowd of only family, you know there's going to be plenty of decadent dishes to go around. One of the simplest go-to appetizers you can pull off at home is a batch of deviled eggs. They're a total crowd-favorite, and this version is sure to fit the bill as well.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

No Bake Haystack Cookies (2 Ways!)

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Haystack cookies are perfect for the holidays! They are festive, have the perfect crunch, and are so good that you won’t be able to stop at just one!. I love...
RECIPES
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Pasta Carbonara Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Silky and rich, pasta carbonara is a much-loved dish because of the simplicity of its ingredients and the ease of preparation. Many legends surround the origins of carbonara, but most agree that it originated in Rome in the mid-20th century.
FOOD & DRINKS
twincitieslive.com

December Beef Recipes

When the holidays come around, there’s nothing like a simple, delicious meal to fill our hearts (and stomachs) with cheer. Minnesota Beef Council shares three different December Beef Recipes that you can bring to the table this season. INGREDIENTS:. 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean) 1/4 cup seasoned dry...
RECIPES
Woman's World

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best Breakfast Board

For many of us, a charcuterie board is a must-have for any soiree. But what happens when you’re hosting guests for breakfast or brunch? You can still have your charcuterie board—just transform it into a breakfast charcuterie board complete with all the sweet and savory fixings. What to...
RECIPES
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy