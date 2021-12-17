For Adam Rodriguez, the New Magic Mike Series Is More Than Just Gyrating Hunks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH/HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton is set to suit up again for one of his most iconic roles: Batman. Although Warner Bros. would not confirm the report of his casting, he is expected to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to Variety. There is no exact release date for “Batgirl,” but it is supposed to be released in 2022. The “Batgirl” movie has been in development for years and has faced some pre-production challenges, especially after Joss Whedon bowed out of directing the project in 2018. The new directors of the film are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Leslie Grace will be starring as the main character, Batgirl. Keaton famously brought Batman to the big screen in 1989, first with “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns.” The films marked some of the first serious cinematic takes on the character, after the era of camp films produced in the 1960s with the now late-actor Adam West. “Batgirl” will not be the only opportunity for fans of Keaton’s Batman to see him reprise the role. He will be playing Batman in “The Flash,” which will probably come out before “Batgirl.”

