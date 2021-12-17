ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bread Crumbs: Christmas Carol Conundrums

By Andrew Schroer
Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

I love Christmas carols. Last night, as I put up our Christmas tree, Bing Crosby and I performed our annual concert of duets to such classic carols as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and of course, “White Christmas.”. I’ve been singing Christmas carols since I...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
CBS Austin

"A Christmas Carol" Returns To Zach Theatre

The most rockin' holiday tradition is back at Zach Theatre and it just proves, even with COVID, the show must go on! The performances make a return to the Topfer stage. Most of you know the old Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Zach Theatre sets the old tale to a string of pop songs, including the Doobie Brothers' Without Love, Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams, The Verve's Bittersweet Symphony, Kool & The Gang's Celebration, Steve Winwood's Higher Love, Andy Grammer's Good To Be Alive , Whitney Houston's I Want To Dance With Somebody in a ballad form rendition and so many more. What even makes the play a lot of fun is that Zach workers hand out LED foam sticks to wave back and forth and jam out while the actors belt the songs.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Shakespeare
phillyfunguide.com

"A Christmas Carol" with Gerald Charles Dickens

Returning to the United States for his 17th year, renowned actor and great-great grandson of Charles Dickens, Gerald Dickens will perform his spirited rendition of "A Christmas Carol" on the factory floor of Byers' Choice this December. During his energetic one-man show, Dickens brings "A Christmas Carol" to life. He...
ENTERTAINMENT
L'Observateur

Quinn Minute – Christmas Carol

One of my favorite stories is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. How many other tales feature a miser, four ghosts, tombstones, and a goose?. Actually, before I read this story, I thought it was about somebody named Carol. See, I once had a girlfriend I called Christmas Carol, because we broke up every December.
RELIGION
classical-music.com

What are the lyrics to the Christmas carol ‘Gaudete’?

Choose your bonus CD when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!. It is believed that the sacred Christmas carol ‘Gaudete’ was composed in the 16th century and was first published in Piae Cantiones, a collection of Finnish/Swedish sacred songs dating to 1581. ‘Gaudete’ is written in a...
RELIGION
kmaland.com

Severe storms silence 'A Christmas Carol'

(Shenandoah) -- As Ebenezer Scrooge would say, "bah, humbug!" Officials with the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group say Thursday night's performance of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" has been canceled. Like other places in Shenandoah, the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah is without power following Wednesday afternoon's severe storms. Play director and SWITG Board President Julie Murren tells KMA News it could be Saturday at the earliest before power is restored to the theater.
SHENANDOAH, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Carol#Bread Crumbs#White Christmas#Christmas Tree#Norse
KATC News

An Acadiana Christmas Carol wrapped today

An Acadiana Christmas Carol wrapped today at Cite' des Arts. The local adaptation of Charles Dickens' yuletide story is set in contemporary south Louisiana, following the transformation of Ebenezér St. Grouge from a miserly, closed-hearted person to an empathetic, active participant in the world. Fueled by the magic of Christmas, Ebenezér is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future who teach the valuable lesson that it is never too late to love and care for others.
POLITICS
The Monroe News

'A Christmas Carol' set for this weekend at the mall

Hear the original text of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” this weekend at the Mall of Monroe. Monroe Community Players will host a “A Christmas Carol: A Readers Theater Experience” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at its space at the mall, 2121 N. Monroe St.
MONROE, MI
NBCMontana

Valley Christian presents 'A Christmas Carol'

MISSOULA, Mont. — A cast of Valley Christian High School performers will entertain audiences Wednesday and Thursday nights with their rendition of 'A Christmas Carol'. The students will act, sing and dance in this comedic adaptation of the legendary holiday story. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. each...
MISSOULA, MT
Victoria Advocate

Bread Crumbs: Don’t be afraid of omicron

The world is freaking out over omicron. Countries are closing their borders. The media is in a frenzy. People are panicking. Omicron is the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus. Experts say it has all the markers of being more contagious than other variants and may even be resistant to vaccines. No one knows exactly what omicron will do.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
villages-news.com

A Christmas Carol at Melon Patch Theater

My husband and I just attended a performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Melon Patch Theater. What a wonderful show! A small cast played multiple roles, interacting with the audience as well as each other. The performance was delightful and funny. Well worth the $20 admission!. This...
CHRISTMAS, FL
southernladymagazine.com

Christmas Caroling Party with Tasty Tidbits

The lyrics of age-old Christmas carols offer inspiration for food and fellowship following a musical stroll. With the holiday season in full swing, nostalgic refrains that celebrate charismatic reindeer, twinkling tree lights, and dreamlike snowfalls permeate the air. Sing along to timeless melodies in the company of dearest companions as neighbors greet you at their front doors. Then, invite all to return to the comforts of home and hearth with a variety of sumptuous holiday treats. Browse our menu on the next page.
FESTIVAL
Havre Daily News

Quick pics: A puppet Christmas Carol

Montana Actors' Theatre performers rehearse a scene from the troupe's bunraku puppet-style production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." The production opened Thursday in The Little Theatre in Montana State University-Northern's Cowan Hall and continues tonight and Saturday and Monday through Wednesday next week, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. each night, and with 2 p.m. matinées Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, senior citizens and members of the military and $5 for children under 12.
MOVIES
CBS Chicago

Friends Put On Christmas Cheer Parade For 7-Year-Old Brendan Nelson

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Side community brought a little Christmas cheer to a 7-year-old boy battling brain cancer. Santa Claus joined Pikachu, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to lead a parade of friends, classmates, and neighbors to the Jefferson Park home of Brendan Nelson. He’s been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation since September, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Friends brought balloons, sang songs, and gave cards to Brendan with his slogans “B – Brave” and “Fight Like a Kid.” His mom, Mary Beth, said the family is very thankful for all the support.
CHICAGO, IL
phillypressreview.com

A Christmas Carol: Tightening the Scrooges

Theatrical takes on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol have become as much of a fixture of the holiday season as Christmas trees, sprigs of holly, Santa Claus at the mall, and the notorious fruitcake which gets passed along from one repulsed recipient to the next. Admittedly, some of those...
MALVERN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy