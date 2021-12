Dr. Jason Scorse, Director of the Center for the Blue Economy as well as Associate Professor and Program Chair of the International Environmental Policy program, contributed to a new report published by The Economist Group’s World Ocean Initiative. The report highlights climate solutions such as clean energy, transport emissions, food systems, and carbon dioxide removal and storing in the ocean. In the report, Dr. Scorse highlighted the importance of offshore wind and addressed the impact of climate solutions on employment. Our colleague Andrew Cassel recently caught up with Dr. Scorse in an interview to learn more about the report’s takeaways.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO