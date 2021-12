ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a party to add to your holiday season, the Saint Louis Zoo wants you to help wish Raja the Asian elephant a happy 29th birthday. Raja, the first Asian elephant ever born at the Zoo, will celebrate his birthday on Monday. The Zoo wanted to have a party as big as he is, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will be virtual-only. His party was virtual-only in 2020 as well.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO