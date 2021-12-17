ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, NY

Wheels on the bus… go round and round with new super driver

By Spencer Tracy
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – To help the bus driver shortage, employees across the Capital District are stepping up. One local superintendent is trading in her heels for some new wheels.

“Our school is pretty awesome, our kids are terrific, and it’s really a wonderful place to be,” said Dr. Angelina Maloney.

Brunswick Central School District Superintendent Dr. Angelina Maloney is getting out of the administrative office and into the driver’s seat.

She says the shortage of bus drivers made it crucial.

“I felt like I had an obligation to be a part of the solution.”

Just this past week, Dr. Maloney added a CDL license to her resume. She does have some previous experience behind the wheel.

“I’m an EMT on the side so I have driven a fire truck but the school bus is very different,” said she.

Dr. Maloney says anyone can drive a school bus.

“I was a nervous wreck at first but I get nervous about everything. But I was just hoping to provide an opportunity for our students should we get into a pinch with drivers. I would never want us to close schools because of this so now I can be one extra person to help.”

Brunswick Director of Transportation Whitney Colvin gave Dr. Maloney a few pointers on how to drive a bus.

For him, there’s one thing that makes the job worthwhile.

“The kids are the first ones you see and they are the last ones to be dropped off. It’s always nice when you have a kindergartner kid come up to you and say I want to be a driver like you when I grow up,” said Colvin.

Dr. Maloney will be on standby as a substitute bus driver when needed. But she says the wheels on the bus don’t go around without the drivers.

“They really are the unsung heroes, particularly during COVID. It’s been highlighted, and I’m happy to celebrate with them, for them, and just happy to be a part of the team.”

