New music roundup: Pentatonix, 24kGldn and more

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes!. “Mood” singer 24kGoldn released a new single on Friday, a cover and reimagining of Biz Markie‘s “Just a Friend.” His take, “More Than Friends,” sees him wallowing in the friend zone because his crush refuses to see him as...

