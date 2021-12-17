ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Starship Technologies, Savioke, Drone Delivery

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
GreenBiz

E-bikes, the uncelebrated hero of last-mile delivery?

This article was adapted from Mobility Weekly, our free weekly newsletter. Register for a subscription here. When it comes to last-mile logistics electrification strategies in the next decade, two or three wheels could be as important as four. Although electric bicycles didn’t receive much attention during the COP26 negotiations last...
CARS
dronedj.com

Drone delivery firm Antwork raises $314M in Series B funding

China-based drone delivery specialist Antwork Technology has scooped up a cool $314 million in Series B funding. The fresh capital infusion was led by Thor Capital with participation from existing investor Unity Ventures. Antwork was established in 2015 with a vision to build a drone delivery network in urban areas...
TECHNOLOGY
DRONELIFE

Swoop Aero BVLOS Approval in Australia, for Medical Drone Delivery Ops

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has granted Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line Of Sight) approval for medical logistics operations in Queensland. The approval lets Swoop Aero operate in a fully integrated airspace with an aerodrome based hub at the local airport in Goondiwindi. The integration will allow for access to safe and sustainable drone logistics spanning the entire area. The network will overcome distance as a barrier to healthcare access for surrounding regional communities, and make access to healthcare more convenient.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starship Technologies#Market Trends#Advance Market Analytics#Drone Delivery Canada#Aerial Delivery Drones#Vans Trucks#Application Lrb#Healthcare Pharmacy#Retail
bostonnews.net

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Riversand Technologies, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks.Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Overview:The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & Logistics, , Customer Data, Product Data & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026Enterprise Cloud Data Management research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Cloud Data Management market is shown below:The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , Customer Data, Product Data & OthersMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & LogisticsSome of the key players involved in the Market are: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorksEnquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1 Important years considered in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management study: Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Landscape Development| America Inc., Zipline, FedEx

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS
ngtnews.com

Merchants Fleet Expands Xos EV Last Mile Delivery Portfolio

Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company, is expanding its offering of electric fleet vehicles with an intent to buy electrical step vans from Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles. The first 10 step vans are expected to be delivered to Merchants Fleet...
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

Sweden’s Aerit to fly drone deliveries in vast area north of Stockholm

Swedish UAV services company Aerit has been tapped to conduct trial drone deliveries around the large Norrtälje area to the north of Stockholm. The move comes just two months after Aerit successfully flew its first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) delivery mission – just the second ever in the country.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Netherlands
aithority.com

Motional and Uber Announce Partnership for Autonomous Deliveries

Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies Inc announced a partnership to launch autonomous deliveries for Uber customers, starting in Santa Monica in early 2022. Motional’s all-electric vehicles will conduct deliveries of a curated set of meal kits from select restaurants on Uber Eats. The partnership represents industry-shaping firsts for both companies; Motional’s expansion into driverless delivery and Uber’s first on-road delivery partnership with an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology provider.
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

SpiceJet plans foray into drone delivery services

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced plans to use drones to deliver medical and other essential supplies to remote communities in the country. The carrier’s logistics arm, SpiceXpress, will begin drone delivery services with 50 drones, which will be produced by Throttle Aerospace. It will roll out the services across 150 locations in India, focusing on delivering “vaccines, life-saving drugs and essential goods”.
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Uganda tests drones to speed up delivery of HIV medicine

KALANGALA, Uganda (Reuters) – Uganda is delivering HIV medicine by drone in an archipelago in Lake Victoria, a pilot programme aiming to improve the transport of medical supplies for the country’s health system, which faces chronic shortages. The trial is funded by pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, and...
HEALTH
dronedj.com

Alphabet’s Wing reports over 600% increase in drone delivery in 2021

Wing, the drone delivery unit of Google’s parent organization Alphabet, was first launched as an experimental program at the end of 2011. After a decade of development, testing, and trials, the company says it can finally call 2021 the year that drone delivery really took off. Wing made over...
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

CRM for Small Businesses Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | HubSpot, Zapier, Insightly

Latest released the research study on Global CRM for Small Businesses Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. CRM for Small Businesses Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the CRM for Small Businesses. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zapier (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), Freshworks (India), Mopinion (Netherlands), HubSpot (United States), Pipedrive (United States), Insightly (United States), Capsule (United Kingdom), Streak (United States) and Bitrix24 (United States).
SMALL BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Death Care Merchandise and Services Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Death Care Merchandise and Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Death Care Merchandise and Services Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Death Care Merchandise and Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Identity as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with Okta, IDaptive, Ping Identity

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Identity as a Service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Identity as a Service market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

FAA greenlights Flytrex for 1-mile drone deliveries in North Carolina

In a landmark certification for the company, drone delivery provider Flytrex on Tuesday announced that it had received FAA approval for drone deliveries with a range of up to 1 nautical mile in North Carolina, expanding its reach to approximately 10,000 households in the state. As part of the certification,...
TECHNOLOGY
DRONELIFE

Swoop Aero in Namibia: Africa Continues to Lead the Way in Medical Drone Delivery

“Our vision is for a world where seamless supply chains bring emotional and economic prosperity to all they serve.” said Swoop Aero CEO and co-founder Eric Peck. “Healthcare logistics is our bread and butter and we’ve carefully modelled our end-to-end service offering from real-world experience across seven different nations. We’re excited to start operations in Namibia and deliver unique life-saving measures and strengthen the safe hands of healthcare providers and hospitals alongside our partners.”
AFRICA
bostonnews.net

Powder Coatings Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Powder Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Powder Coatings market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Powder Coatings industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cocoa Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Cocoa Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Cocoa Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Cocoa Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Printing Inks Market to Witness Major Growth by 2026 | Kerry Group, Flint Group, Sun Chemicals

The Printing Inks Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Printing Inks industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, Sun Chemicals, Naturex, Frutarom, Eli Fried Inc., KF Specialty Ingredients, Ingredion, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods Plc, Agropur Cooperative, Ashland Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont & Wild Flavors GmbH.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy