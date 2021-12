MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The spirit of Christmas was alive and well Tuesday in the city of Miami as officers spread cheer by treating some deserving children to a shopping spree at a local Walmart. On the hunt for toys, children, alongside Miami police officers, were off and running in the early morning. It was all part of the department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event. “It’s amazing. The best part of the job. I look forward to this day every year,” said Officer Joanna Ozuna. Miami Police Officer Joanna Ozuna showing a toy to one of the children participating in the “Shop with a...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO