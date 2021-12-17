ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Refurbishment of BBVA Bank Headquarters / Miriam Castells

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: Mobles 114, Oluce, Santa & Cole, Simón, Arlex, Catalonia Ceramic, Com-led, Grupo Cubor, Mármoles Ferosa, Pauferro, Porcelanosa. Text description provided by the architects. Miriam Castells Studio has designed this recent refurbishment of the BBVA Bank's regional headquarters in Valencia. This is an emblematic building in a central area of the...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

KCAP Designs Airport Area Masterplan in Iceland

KCAP revealed its competition-winning design for the Keflavík Airport Area Strategic Masterplan in Iceland, comprising an area of 55 square kilometres around the country’s global aviation hub. Developed together with Felixx Landscape Architects & Planners, Kanon Arkitektar and a multidisciplinary team of professionals across a wide range of fields, the masterplan proposes a “collaborative development between public and private sectors”, seeking to transform specific areas around the airport into the hallmarks of the country’s sustainability and economic strategies.
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Essenza Residential Building / Ventura + Partners

Manufacturers: PADIMAT, Bentley Systems, Farcimar, Jofebar, Schmitt+Sohn, TopMarmi, XPZ madeiras. Text description provided by the architects. The building's most striking feature is the facade's three-dimensionality, created through geometric rips that cut the concrete, like if there is a body's reaction in each tear – a kind of blister. This geometric effect creates the illusion of undulation and movement and is adapted to the facade facing the park, where the openings are much larger, and the protrusion effect is smaller.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Henning Larsen Reveals Proposal for Pujiang International Convention Centre

Henning Larsen Reveals Proposal for Pujiang International Convention Centre. Henning Larsen revealed its proposal for an International Conference Center in Pujiang, China, that would help define a vibrant city centre with sustainability as its hallmark. Featuring a circular structure with an urban park at its core, the project is articulated around ten design strategies to achieve carbon neutrality and meet high well-being standards. The proposal is one of the winning projects of an international competition whose shortlist includes designs by Zaha Hadid Architect, GMP Architects, MVRDV and Swooding Architects.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Floors#Bbva#Refurbishment#Bbva Bank Headquarters#Catalonia Ceramic#Grupo Cubor#Pauferro#The Bbva Bank
ArchDaily

Van Hoecke Offices & Production Hall / B-architecten

Text description provided by the architects. The offices, showrooms, and production halls of the Van Hoecke company are enlarged by means of two extensions in the multipurpose building on the one hand and in the production hall and the office building on the other. The new multipurpose building is adjacent...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Turley Areal Mannheim Quarter / Max Dudler

Building Physics: 3König Architekten Ingenieure GbR. Structural Engineering: Furche Geiger Zimmermann Tragwerksplaner GmbH. Text description provided by the architects. In the new urban quarter, a 120-year-old building is joined by three new structures designed by Max Dudler. Atmospherically, the district is characterized by a reductive architectural idiom inspired by pre-existing architecture. The development is distinguished by a well-defined canon of materials and by solid brick construction that dispenses with additional insulation.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Seabreeze House / RX Architects

Manufacturers: Astro Lighting, Mandarin Stone, VADO, UK Flooring Direct. Text description provided by the architects. Sea Breeze is located on Camber Sands beach in East Sussex, directly backing onto the natural sand dunes behind and with outstanding views across the beach and the English Channel to the south. The site is unique in that it is one of only a handful of properties in the region that are only accessed by driving along the beach making the construction extremely challenging.
VISUAL ART
enr.com

Award of Merit, Office: Omantel Headquarters

The project—the new hub of Oman Telecommunications Co., or Omantel, the top telecommunications company in Oman—includes as a major feature a stainless-steel woven mesh “shroud” that encircles the building on its exterior and wraps around its six-story atrium. The cladding has “complex contoured and inclined faceted planes,” says the project’s submission for the ENR awards competition. The design of the steel exterior evokes the massar, a type of flowing and overlapping cloth headdress worn in Oman and nearby countries.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
ArchDaily

Jianye Office / Linehouse

Manufacturers: HAY, Menu, Stellar works, Tarkett, Forbo, Matsu, Please Wait To Be Seated, Zenith, se:motion. Text description provided by the architects. Linehouse designed an office for developer Henan Jianye in Shanghai for a new team of creatives of architects and designers. Located in a new creative hub next to the Shanghai train station, the office is set over the top two floors of a perfectly spherical building designed by Foster and Partners. To celebrate the architectural legacy of the developer’s work Linehouse conceived the whole office as an exhibition space to showcase the architectural models and designer tools; material samples, furniture, and architectural drawings. A shelved timber insertion wraps around the central circular core to enclose meeting rooms, offices, and pantries, lining the space with a gallery-like display of architectural elements. The insertion encourages physical interaction and discussion, showcasing the design process and development.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

The Alley House / Marziah Zad + Raha Ashrafi + Mohsen Marizad

The Alley House / Marziah Zad + Raha Ashrafi + Mohsen Marizad. Architects: Marziah Zad, Mohsen Marizad, Raha Ashrafi. Manufacturers: Asa Grating, Avandad, Sirang Brick, Tabriz Ceramic. Lead Architects: Marziah Zad, Raha Ashrafi, Mohsen Marizad. Text description provided by the architects. The Alley House design grew in response to two...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

The E House / Esperta Architecture - Interior

Manufacturers: Conwood, TOFFOLI, Wisma Sehati, selgrid. Text description provided by the architects. E House has 4 levels and it is built on 203 m2 land area, located in Jakarta, Indonesia. Each level has its own programming function, first level as service & office area, second level as semi private area, which has kitchen, dining area, and living room, third and fourth level as private area for bedroom and leisure activities. The architect developed the mass of the building with these three “E” considerations : Ecofriendly, Eccentric, and Elevate. Developing an ecofriendly building, architect started by using a lot of sun shade and air cross ventilation, so user will save energy and use less electricity.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Punta Puertecillo House / Antonio Mundi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Puertecillo seaside in the O'higgins Region, in a pine forest area near the beach with a slope and north orientation. The purpose of the project was to make a vacation cabin; minimalist and unpretentious, in order to respect the beauty of the landscape, its surroundings, and sea views, using materials originating in the area and being built entirely from local radiata pine.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Seoidin Courtyard House / DUA

Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Aru Joinery, FibreLED, Folding Door Company, Kilsaran, Teroco Windows and Doors, The Stone Rooms. Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to design a new 3-bed house for a family with historic connections to Ratoath Village in Co. Meath. This family was deeply rooted in the area and therefore it was important that this house would gel effortlessly into its surroundings. The form and layout were inspired by the local vernacular and in particular, the Irish farmhouse typology which exists throughout the region. The building was organized around three courtyards and three chimneys.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Porosity From Above Office / K-Thengono Design Studio

Manufacturers: AGC, ETHNICRAFT, Toto, Crestial, Kal Timber, Marga Agung, Mitsubishi. Lighting Consultant: PT. Crown America International Indonesia. Text description provided by the architects. This project is a major alteration of an existing “Ruko”, which is a typical mix-use row house building commonly found in Jakarta, Indonesia. The site is 4 m wide and 15 m deep. A common typology for this type of structure is that it shares two common walls with its neighbors, which often poses a design challenge in finding sufficient access to natural light and ventilation. In response to this issue, we punctured holes on the roof of the stairwell bulkhead and on the 3rd floor slab to provide healthy and playful work lifestyle for a small tech startup office.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Teviot House / Casa100 Arquitetura

Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Artbella, Deca, Hydrotech, Magna Esquadrias, Mekal, Portinari, Portobello, Stonehouse, Tresuno, Uzuni Design. Text description provided by the architects. The zoning and typology of this plot with 10 meters in front, where the guideline was to build a 300m2 house with a leisure area on the roof, brought us a challenge to seek the verticalization of the construction in a harmonious way, bringing natural lighting and ventilation to the internal space.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Saco Rojo Workshop / Estudio Arzubialde

Text description provided by the architects. It is a small construction that houses the workspace, exhibition, and sale space of a clothing design and manufacturing workshop. The roof breaks to organize the different areas of use without the need for dividing partitions. Where the ceiling is lower, the work area is located, in relation to the entrance gallery and the garden. Where the space is enlarged in height, a large glazed cloth is elevated; directing the view towards the treetops and lighting the exhibition area.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Hagius Sports Studio / Gonzalez Haase Architects

Text description provided by the architects. With Hagius, the two brothers Nicolas and Timothy Hagius set out to create a sports studio in which mind and body are ultimately connected. The 600 m2 space located in a historic post office from 1902, was completely restored by Gonzalez Haase AAS in neutral interiors that mute the noise of modern-day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Neptunia House / Fábrica de casas

Manufacturers: Sherwin-Williams, Bosch, CJ carpintería, FIVISA, Lyte iluminación, Maguinor Maderas, Pinturas Ulbrika, Sanitaria Maldonado, USG Uruguay, ZUM iluminación. Lead Architects: Celia Bentancur, Fernando Navarro. Text description provided by the architects. Casa Neptunia is located 40 minutes from Montevideo, in Ciudad de la Costa. The quality standard in...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Bugok Friday House / TRU Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Bugok Friday House is located in the suburbs about 15 minutes by car from the border of Seoul. 20-30 years ago, it was a resort area for a weekend outing of Seoulites, but now it has become a residential area for people who want to enjoy the quiet rural atmosphere. The site is surrounded by panoramic ridges of Bukhansan mountain, where several peaks are connected and a stream flows along abandoned train tracks in front of the site.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Roma Terrace / Marc Pascal ODA

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, Adobe, Aldaba Jardines, Grupo JOBEN. Text description provided by the architects. Terraza Roma comprises an outdoor space transformed into the rooftop of an existing residential building, which seeks to create a calm and habitable space for the upper terrace of an apartment in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy