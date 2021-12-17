Refurbishment of BBVA Bank Headquarters / Miriam Castells

Manufacturers: HAY, Menu, Stellar works, Tarkett, Forbo, Matsu, Please Wait To Be Seated, Zenith, se:motion. Text description provided by the architects. Linehouse designed an office for developer Henan Jianye in Shanghai for a new team of creatives of architects and designers. Located in a new creative hub next to the Shanghai train station, the office is set over the top two floors of a perfectly spherical building designed by Foster and Partners. To celebrate the architectural legacy of the developer’s work Linehouse conceived the whole office as an exhibition space to showcase the architectural models and designer tools; material samples, furniture, and architectural drawings. A shelved timber insertion wraps around the central circular core to enclose meeting rooms, offices, and pantries, lining the space with a gallery-like display of architectural elements. The insertion encourages physical interaction and discussion, showcasing the design process and development.

