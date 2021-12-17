Man wanted for questioning in porch theft on Aruba Circle in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding a porch theft on the 5200 block of Aruba Circle on December 8th.
The man wanted for questioning was observed driving a white Jeep Cherokee with a blue tag and yellow letters.
If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 1