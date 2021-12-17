ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for questioning in porch theft on Aruba Circle in Augusta

By Ashlyn Williams
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding a porch theft on the 5200 block of Aruba Circle on December 8th.

The man wanted for questioning was observed driving a white Jeep Cherokee with a blue tag and yellow letters.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

