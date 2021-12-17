ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are We Going to See a Kick-Ass 3?

Cover picture for the articleAs far as bringing Kick-Ass back for a third movie, it does sound as though more than a few people might like to see this, but Chloe Grace Moretz has made it clear that if she’s going to return as Hit-Girl then the script would need to be perfect and she’d...

Could Chloë Grace Moretz’s Hit Girl survive another duff Kick-Ass sequel?

Let’s not forget the impact Matthew Vaughn’s original Kick-Ass movie made in 2010. Based on the comic book of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr, this was Watchmen’s punky little kid brother, a spiky, primary-coloured black comedy about real-life superheroes for the social media age. Its undoubted star was 12-year-old Chloë Grace Moretz as foul-mouthed, deadly preteen Hit Girl, a role you knew she’d absolutely nailed when the Daily Mail called her “one of the most disturbing icons and damaging role-models in the history of cinema”. Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed perfectly cast (if a little overly buff) as the nerdy title character, who finds himself biting off way more than he can chew when he decides to become a real-life costumed vigilante on the streets of suburban Staten Island.
Why Kick Ass 2 Was Mostly Ignored By Audiences

Kick-Ass took the summer by storm in 2010; Even though the R-rated comic book flick didn’t get Marvel numbers, Kick-Ass still made twice its budget so it’s only natural that a sequel was confirmed to the popular film. Three years later, Kick-Ass 2 saw the return of Dave (Kick-Ass), Mindy (Hit Girl), and Red Mist, with the addition of Jim Carrey as Colonel Stars and Stripes. Dave teams up with a bunch of amateur superheroes as Red Mist gathers a team to get revenge on the two people who killed his father. Unfortunately, Kick-Ass 2 was bombarded with negative reviews upon release and stands at a low 32% on rotten tomatoes. Now, Kick-Ass 2 was far from a complete financial flop as it did manage to recoup its $28 million production budget by ending its run with a total of $60.80 million worldwide. Though, that number was lackluster compared to the first film, which garnered $96.20 million worldwide. Kick-Ass 2 failed to generate heat and it’s safe to say that Kick-Ass 3 will never be greenlit. So, what happened? The first film generated a nice cult following that should’ve resulted in a bigger box office hit. Let’s dive into the reason that audiences mostly ignored Kick-Ass 2.
Michelle Yeoh does her taxes, kicks ass in the ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ trailer

Up until this Tuesday morning, we were pretty curious (and extremely unsure) about what filmmaking duo Daniels would do for their next project, because, well, Swiss Army Man is a pretty goddamn hard act to follow up on. That’s essentially the million-dollar question: you endeared a farting corpse to an entire generation of loveable indie kids, and how exactly do you continue down that path, knowing that very little you ever could possibly do could equal that triumph. Well, the answer is this: you get in touch with your boys at A24 and make a sci-fi kung-fu comedy about Michelle Yeoh doing her taxes. Yes, that was a sentence you just read. The film’s called Everything Everywhere All At Once, and A24 just dropped a trailer for the project. Go ahead and get your googly-eyes ready, folks, because you’re going to want to put them on after you watch it.
Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast of Swan Song

The recently Golden Globe-nominated feature has an all-star cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close. Swan Song is about Cameron, a husband, and father who is expecting his second child but ends up being diagnosed with a terminal illness. From there, Cameron grapples on whether he should tell his family or not. This list will name the five terrible movies that involve the cast of Swan Song, whether they’re background nobodies to the starring lead. The only movies that are exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
‘Hawkeye’ Finale Recap: A New Superhero Kicks Ass and Takes Her Name

A review of the Hawkeye season finale, “So This Is Christmas?,” coming up just as soon as I call you from a Christmas tree…. When you add up the individual episode lengths, the Disney+ Marvel shows have each been roughly three times as long as an MCU movie. In theory, that allows each series to spend more time with the characters — many of them third-stringers who barely got anything to do in the films, some of them wholly new to the franchise — and to weave together more story threads than the non-Russo-directed movies have been comfortable handling. In practice, only half of that has been successful. The character work has for the most part been strong throughout this quartet of 2021 debuts, but the plot inevitably slips away from the grasp of the respective creative teams, resulting in finales that feel rushed or disappointing in various ways. WandaVision abandoned most of what had been interesting in favor of generic action, and abruptly forgave Wanda for her many sins. Loki was dealing with so many ideas that it had to devote most of its final hour to a brand-new character (albeit one smashingly played by Jonathan Majors) sitting at a desk and explaining it all to our heroes. And The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale pretty much got everything wrong.
Are We Going To See an Encanto 2?

Released in 2021, Encanto is an animated movie that follows the Madrigals, a family living in the hills of Colombia in a magic place called Encanto. Every child in the Madrigal family possesses a special talent that makes them unique. Mirabel, however, feels left out because she doesn’t have one of these talents. Little does the Madrigal family know, however, Mirabel is about to play a more important role than anyone could’ve ever imagined. When it comes to light that the magic of the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel proves to be the only person who can save the only home that she and her family have ever known. The movie features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda who is well-known for creating the successful Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. Even though the film didn’t perform well at the box office, it still received many positive reviews. As a result, many fans have been hoping that the movie will get a sequel. But the question remains, is there going to be a second movie? Let’s talk about it.
Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
Zachary Levi Is Confident Shazam Would Kick Superman's Ass

Shazam is currently one of the strongest and most powerful beings in the DC Extended Universe but the question on everyone's mind is: does Billy Batson aka the World's Mightiest Mortal have what it takes to defeat the Man of Steel himself should they come face-to-face? Well, if you'd ask actor Zachary Levi, there's no doubt in his mind that he can survive a mega-fight between him and Superman.
After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
