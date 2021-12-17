BuffZone podcast: Signing day analysis, coaching staff updates and hoops talk

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
Boston College was scheduled to play at Wake Forest this week. However, one day before that game, the BC program entered the COVID-19 protocol — with multiple players testing positive for the virus. Initially, this resulted in a forfeit win for Wake Forest; for about 24 hours, the Demon...
The Michigan Wolverines are about to make a big move ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This isn’t anything related to football, though. Rather, the Wolverines are going to take better care of their health. According to Michigan offensive...
Brent Venables is the new Oklahoma head coach, but he won’t be the most recognizable face around for Sooners fans until after the Alamo Bowl. Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is currently serving as an interim head coach to help shelter the newcomer through the rest of the 2021 season and prepare for the Dec. 29 bowl game against Oregon.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Former Princeton High School football standout and head coach Mike Daniels is on the move. Daniels, who helped the University at Buffalo rank among the nation’s top-30 rushing offenses in 2021, has been named the new running backs coach at Georgia Tech, head coach Geoff Collins announced on Monday.
With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
A former NFL star took to Twitter this week and showed love to a former Clemson Tiger. AJ Terrell has had a breakout season in his second NFL campaign with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected by (...)
Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
New head coach Billy Napier will have another quarterback to pick from once he starts he coaching tenure at Florida. Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller III decided to enter the transfer portal in November, and has found his next team nearly a month later. Miller will be moving down south to Gainesville for the next step in his college football career.
Kent State OL Bill Kuduk must have hit the potato bar a bit too hard ahead of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl matchup against Wyoming. Kuduk threw up on the field during the first half of the game with Kent State inside Wyoming’s 10-yard line. To add insult to...
Oregon will have no more expected opt-outs heading in their game against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, the latest depth chart released by Oregon reveals where things stand at multiple positions, and then we discuss the latest news and rumors around Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning filling out his staff.
A former Super Bowl starter with Pac-12 roots will lead the Colorado offensive line. On Tuesday, CU announced that Kyle DeVan has been hired as the Buffaloes’ offensive line coach. He replaces Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired on Oct. 24. DeVan, 36, spent this season as an offensive analyst...
