Washington, DC (CNN) — "Lord don't let me die here. Don't let me die like this. Not like this. I'd die any other way, but not like this." Tim Ball, who delivered packages for Amazon until quitting this year, said he prayed the same prayer every time he walked up to a home that felt "sketchy" in rural Texas. He said he'd see confederate flags, or signs that warned of shooting trespassers. He said he felt most fearful when delivering packages at night, sometimes working hours after Amazon's competitors had ceased deliveries for the day.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO