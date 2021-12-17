ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rivian Expanding With New Factory in Georgia

By The Epoch Times
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cdo8g_0dPwbhtl00

Electric transport startup Rivian will be setting up a second factory in Georgia, according to a company announcement on Thursday, indicating a positive outlook despite posting losses for the recent quarter after a disappointing Wall Street performance.

From the proceeds of its Nov. 10 initial public offering, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup will invest $5 billion toward developing a carbon-conscious campus in Morgan and Walton Counties, located east of Atlanta. Following months of speculation, construction is expected to start by summer next year and production is slated for 2024.

“The plant, which will eventually employ more than 7,500 workers, represents a key next step as Rivian scales aggressively toward higher-capacity production for our future generation of products. Once ramped, the Georgia facility will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year,” said the company in a statement .

The new factory is expected to enhance the production capability of Rivian. A battery production unit is also planned nearby. Rivian’s existing unit in Normal, Illinois, can make around 150,000 cars on a yearly basis, which it expects to increase to 200,000 by 2023. The company is also hiring 800–1,000 employees in Normal by the second quarter, 2022.

After going public last month, Rivian posted a quarterly loss of about $1.2 billion, while shares fell 9.8 percent following an announcement regarding pre-order numbers and the company’s lower expectation on vehicle production.

“Launching and ramping production of three different vehicles within a few months is an incredibly tough challenge,” Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said on a conference call, as reported by Reuters, citing issues related to the pandemic, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and some temporary difficulties concerning electric battery production.

Rivian launched its R1T electric pickup in September and the R1S electric SUV is scheduled for next year, after repeated delays. The company has delivered 386 vehicles out of its 652 unit inventory, and has a contract to build 100,000 electric delivery vans for major shareholder Amazon by 2025.

The California-based automaker has a market value of about $93 billion after raising around $14 billion in last month’s IPO. Amazon owns a fifth of the company, and has invested, along with other partners, around $10.5 billion initially. Ford owns approximately 12 percent of Rivian.

The company considered renewable energy production and availability of quality talent among other deliberations on choosing the 2,000-acre site.

“We’re happy to partner with Georgia on our new manufacturing site, which will build our next generation of products that are important for scaling our business … We’re excited for Georgians to bring their creativity and ideas to Rivian. We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to continue to scale and thrive,” said Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell in the press release.

The company’s stock, RIVN, was trading at $108.87 on Friday, a decrease of 57 percent since a high of $172 in November.

By Naveen Athrappully

Naveen Athrappully is a news reporter covering business and world events at The Epoch Times.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Rivian delivers first SUVs from Normal factory

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive on Monday said the company made the first deliveries of its all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle from the Normal factory to Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough and CEO R.J. Scaringe. "We’re working towards ramping production over the next few months on our way to full volume...
NORMAL, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rivian plans $5 billion EV manufacturing plant in east Georgia

ATLANTA — Shane Short doesn’t own an electric vehicle. Yet. “I’m probably going to be driving an electric truck in about two years,” Short, an official with the local joint development authority that just helped land one of the biggest economic development projects in Georgia history, said.
ATLANTA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
videtteonline.com

Rivian announces second plant in Georgia, expansion of Normal location

After successfully opening their first manufacturing plant in Normal, Rivian has announced their plans to open a second factory in Georgia. On Thursday, Rivian announced that this second plant would be built east of Atlanta, in Morgan and Walton Counties, representing a $5 billion site development and manufacturing investment. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Green Car Reports

Rivian confirms second plant for Georgia, production start in 2024

Rivian on Thursday confirmed plans for a second factory in Georgia. Constructions is scheduled to begin in summer 2022, with the goal of starting production in 2024, Rivian said in a press release. The $5 billion factory will be located east of Atlanta on a 2,000-acre site spanning Morgan and...
GEORGIA STATE
Carscoops

Rivian To Announce Plans To Build $5 Billion Truck Plant In Georgia

Correction 16/12/21: This post has been updated to reflect the most recent pre-order figures. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, senior development officials from the state and representatives from Rivian are expected to announce today at 4 PM the automaker’s plans to build a major manufacturing site in the state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Vehicles#Reuters#The R1s Electric Suv
Bisnow

Rivian To Build $5B EV Assembly Plant In Georgia

A budding rival of Tesla's is launching the largest economic development project in Georgia's history with a $5B electric vehicle assembly plant an hour east of Downtown Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday afternoon that Rivian Automotive would build an assembly plant for its all-electric SUVs and pickup trucks on...
GEORGIA STATE
hoiabc.com

Report: Georgia wins Rivian sweepstakes for second EV plant

NORMAL (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - Rivian Automotive, making electric vehicles in Normal, has picked Georgia as the site of its second factory, according to a published report. Bloomberg reported Friday that Rivian is planning to announce it has chosen Georgia to build EVs and batteries, citing people familiar with the site selection process who don’t want to be identified until there’s a public announcement.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
gmauthority.com

General Motors Announces EV Component Sales Strategy

General Motors has laid out plans to begin offering electric vehicle component sets for upfitting applications, which it says will help “meet the growing demand for zero-emissions technology,” in industries including aviation, automotive, marine and construction. The automaker plans to roll out its EV components strategy through its...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
Magic 1470AM

Top 10 Worst Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana is full of beautiful bayous and amazing people, but on the flip side, there are also tons of cities that nobody wants to live in. I recently found a video on YouTube of a guy listing the worst places to live in the Bayou State. He said that his list is based on crime, unemployment, average wages, schools, and weather. It has close to a million views.
LOUISIANA STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy