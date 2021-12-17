ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlehurst, MS

Hazlehurst woman arrested in connection to death of boyfriend

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

HAZLEHURST, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A woman was arrested in connection to the death of her boyfriend in Hazlehurst.

Police said Tamara Thrasher, 41, killed Robert Jones, 54, at a home on Williams Street on Friday. According to investigators, police received a call from a neighbor around 10:30 a.m. who saw Thrasher walking down the street with bloody clothing.

The neighbor went to the home and found Jones’ body. Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine Jones’ cause of death.

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene. Thrasher’s father turned her in to authorities about an hour after police received the initial call from the neighbor.

Thrasher is being held at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

