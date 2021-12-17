ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Long Beach Breaks Through the Supply Chain Bottleneck

By The Epoch Times
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGO8J_0dPwbOK400

The quantities of cargo containers waiting to be delivered at the Port of Long Beach have experienced close to a 40 percent drop compared to a peak in late October. The ease of the supply chain bottleneck is attributed to a combination of efforts made by private citizens and the city government.

“Cargo aging at the port is now down 37 percent, which is a major improvement,” stated Richard F. de la Torre, community information officer of Long Beach City Development Services in a Dec. 8 email.

“Changes in port operational hours, additional storage location at the port, cooperation from shippers, truck drivers and other labor partners have all contributed to the relief seen thus far,” Torre also stated.

The supply chain bottleneck crisis was seen at its worst level during October when President Biden visited Los Angeles. Biden met with leadership from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union on Oct. 13 and requested both ports move towards 24/7 operations.

However, the cargo aging situation at Long Beach did not improve until private citizen Ryan Peterson took the initiative to pinpoint the real problem in the process of the Long Beach Port’s cargo operation process.

Peterson is the CEO of Flexport, a freight forwarder company headquartered in San Francisco, which serves more than 10,000 clients in more than 200 countries around the world.

On Oct. 21, he decided to go investigate the Long Beach Port cargo aging issues himself and tried to find the core problems causing the bottleneck of the supply chain. According to what he wrote on Twitter , he took a boat tour around the port and spent more than three hours closely observing the port’s operation. Much to his surprise, he found that out of a few hundred cranes inside the port, only about seven of them were in operation. And the reason? There were only a few trucks coming to the port to pick up the cargo.

So where were those trucks that were supposed to come to haul away the containers piled up inside the port? This was the question that eventually led Peterson to the solution he was looking for to solve the cargo aging problem.

What Peterson discovered was that many truck drivers drove their truck cabs away, and left their truck chassis loaded with empty cargos sitting around the port area. Drivers did this only to obey the city’s zoning code.

As more chassis were left in the port area, truck companies ran out of them. As a result, although the port was in 24/7 operation, the port’s cargo aging problem continued as the containers had not been transported away.

“Section 21.33.150 of Long Beach City’s Municipal Code was last updated in 1995,” according to the email from Torre. The zoning code set the 2-high limits for the cargos stored in the port, meaning max two levels of cargos can be stacked up together when stored.

After the max height was reached in all the storage areas inside the port, drivers were not able to return the empty containers back to the port. They then parked the chassis carrying the empty cargos around the port, and drove the cab away.

After identifying the core problems, Peterson tweeted out his findings on Oct. 22.

He also commented on the challenges facing the city as an experienced private CEO: “When you’re designing an operation you must choose your bottleneck. If the bottleneck appears somewhere that you didn’t choose it, you aren’t running an operation. It’s running you.”

Hours after Peterson sent out his tweet, the Long Beach city management enacted an emergency ordinance that allowed the containers to be stacked up to 4-high limits. The city council unanimously supported and approved the emergency ordinance in a later council meeting on Nov. 9.

California state Gov. Newsom issued an executive order on Oct. 20, which required all levels of the state government to help solve the supply chain-related issues. Following the governor’s order, Caltrans (California Transportation Department) lifted its 80,000 lbs truck weight limit until June 2022 in order to expedite the process of solving the supply chain crisis.

In his email response to The Epoch Times, Torre also stated that the city team has been in constant communications with neighborhood associations, business associations, and elected officials over the supply chain challenges, adding that city residents had an understanding of the need for emergency measures at that time.

By Nathan Su

Comments / 52

AP_002018.99db8b6895944f3282bad91ffd8d4c0c.1421
4d ago

"President Biden needs to solve this problem" scream headlines across the nation. When was the last time the federal government solved a problem? Kudos to this guy, who is not a politician, for taking action.

Reply(12)
38
Leonard Ashcroft
4d ago

oh so they got the 80 thousand trucks biden said they needed? it's not a truck driver shortage. look at the truck stops at night they are full of trucks. if it's a trucking problem it's from all the rules and regulations they have to follow.

Reply(6)
22
BVD@pdx
4d ago

Again most any problem at any level relates to government leaders getting involved with what works! Let the market economy work! Keep Marxist thinking out!

Reply(1)
19
Related
CBS LA

Second Oil Sheen Discovered Off Huntington Beach Coastline

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A second oil sheen was spotted off the Huntington Beach coastline Wednesday, about one week after  the first was discovered in the same general area. FILE — An oil sheen off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach near Huntington Beach, Calif., after an oil sheen. Dec. 16, 2021. (Huntington Beach Police Department/Twitter) The sheen was detected about a mile offshore from Bolsa Chica State Beach, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The source of the sheen was unknown, but there were no immediate impacts on the shoreline. According to OSPR,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
wfxb.com

Supply Chain Disruptions Expected to Continue Through 2022

Yesterday afternoon, President Joe Biden touted government measures taken to tackle global supply chain issues just prior to Christmas, but some problems still persist. Back in June, the Commander in Chief organized a task for dedicated to addressing rising prices and shortages of goods caused by the pandemic. But just prior to a meeting with supply chain disruptions task force officials and company bosses yesterday, the president stated that “the much-predicted crisis didn’t occur,” sighting that shop shelves are stocked at 90% of their full capacities and deliveries are happening at a faster rate than before the pandemic. But while “most of Santa Claus’ gifts” will be delivered in time for Christmas, some business owners and industry experts say there are still supply problems. Walmart’s Chief Executive Doug McMillon said the ports are still grappling with a massive backlog of containers waiting to be unloaded, many of which are empty. And with the Omicron strain spreading around the world, supply chain disruptions are expected to continue through 2022.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
AFP

US trucking's conundrum: Driver shortage or retention problem?

The tight US labor market has not spared the trucking industry, where "help wanted" pleas are plentiful, wages are on the rise, and drivers recently have scored signing bonuses of up to $20,000. In an economy that hauls more than $12 trillion in freight annually, the problems facing trucking have drawn the attention of President Joe Biden, who is seeking to restore his political fortunes as United States faces the highest inflation in nearly 40 years. Biden's White House has convened a task force to examine the supply chain snarls partly blamed for the price increases and shortages, including in shipping and trucking. But debate is raging in the largely non-union trucking industry over whether the challenges are exceptional in a competitive pandemic labor market, and what policy changes would have the biggest impact.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration's near-term plan to address America's clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods.The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. Next year, the amount of money for port improvements will nearly double to $450 million in grants annually for five years under President Joe Biden s new infrastructure law.“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said with Thursday's announcement. “These investments in our...
U.S. POLITICS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Analyzing the supply chain crisis

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, no one could have predicted the global supply chain crisis that has followed. What started as a click bait panic to buy toilet paper has extended into almost all aspects of our lives. From semiconductors to shipping containers, the world is running out of just about everything.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Peterson
CBS LA

Port Of LA On Track To Break Pre-Pandemic Record For Cargo Volume

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Port of Los Angeles became a foil this year for the historic bottleneck that contributed to the global supply chain crisis, but that’s likely because port operations are on track to break a new record for cargo in 2021. SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Shipping containers are stacked on the President Kennedy container ship at the Port of Los Angeles on December 2, 2021 in San Pedro, California. The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have delayed a plan for a fourth time to charge shippers fees for container storage as a backlog of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottleneck#Port Of Long Beach#Truck Drivers#San Francisco#Flexport#Twitter
Portland Tribune

A break in the chain

Businesses in Newberg and other area cities grapple with supply chain crunch exacerbated by pandemic and other causes. Like a wobbly Jenga tower, global trade relies on a series of interconnected parts to maintain its balance. And when one loosely placed block falls, the whole tower may topple with it.
NEWBERG, OR
freightwaves.com

DSC chat: Monroe sees supply chain squeeze ‘through most of 2022’

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit. TOPIC: How maritime is impacting the domestic supply chain. DETAILS: What’s happening at the ports is reverberating inland. How should shippers manage their supply chains to minimize fallout, given that port pressures should extend well into next year?
INDUSTRY
roadsbridges.com

TRIP report looks at impact of highway bottlenecks on freight, supply chain

A new report from transportation research nonprofit TRIP says it will be critical that states make additional investments to improve the efficiency and condition of the nation’s freight network to minimize supply chain disruptions. The report—titled “The U.S. Freight Network’s Critical Role in the Supply Chain”—examines the latest information...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
THE DAILY RECKONING

The Great Supply Chain Collapse

What’s at the root of the supply chain breakdown? That’s a critical question but the answer is almost irrelevant. The supply chain is a complex dynamic system of immense scale. It is of a complexity comparable to the climate as a system. This means that exact cause and...
ECONOMY
Republic

What is causing supply chain disruptions?

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns for The Republic’s business section from local IUPUC Division of Business instructors. I am the faculty lead for the new Supply Chain Management Concentration at IUPUC’s Division of Business. While I have been teaching Supply Chain Management courses for several years, it was a topic most people didn’t think much about until the beginning of COVID-19 when we all began seeing something most of us were not accustomed to seeing – empty shelves in stores.
COLUMBUS, IN
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy