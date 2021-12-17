ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itto Voice Actor Worried About Him Sounding Like Ryuji in Persona 5

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 15, 2021, Genshin Impact Aether voice actor Zach Aguilar streamed the game alongside Itto voice actor Max Mittelman. During it, insight came up into the English voice recording for the character. Most notably, Mittelman expressed a concern ahead of Itto’s debut that people might think he sounded too similar...

