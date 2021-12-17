Bomb squad finds no threat after response to package at Bristol Regional Medical Center

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have cleared the scene at Bristol Regional Medical Center after they responded to a call of a suspicious package in the hospital’s lobby Friday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Grant Hale of the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, officers were called around 3 p.m. about a suitcase left unattended near a business in the lobby.

Hale said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, comprised of members of the BTPD and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, responded to the hospital and located the package. The hospital lobby and immediate area had been cleared, following the hospital’s protocol.

Hale told News Channel 11 that an explosive detection K-9 was used, but the K-9 did not alert on the suitcase. The bomb squad took an X-ray of the suitcase to examine its contents, and Hale reported nothing threatening was found inside.

The suitcase appears to have been forgotten in the lobby by its unknown owner, according to Hale.

In a statement, Ballad Health officials said the safety of the patients, staff and visitors at their facilities is their top priority.

“In coordination with Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, a suspicious package was investigated and cleared Friday afternoon at Bristol Regional Medical Center.



This situation did not impact any team members, patients or visitors. Bristol Regional Medical Center team members followed correct safety protocols. Ballad Health would like to thank the Bristol Regional Medical Center security department and the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department for their timely and thorough investigation into the matter.” Ballad Health

As of 3:47 p.m., crews had cleared the scene.

