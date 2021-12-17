ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bomb squad finds no threat after response to package at Bristol Regional Medical Center

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F7yi_0dPwarRa00

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have cleared the scene at Bristol Regional Medical Center after they responded to a call of a suspicious package in the hospital’s lobby Friday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Grant Hale of the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, officers were called around 3 p.m. about a suitcase left unattended near a business in the lobby.

Report: Suspect identified as male in shooting of Science Hill student

Hale said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, comprised of members of the BTPD and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, responded to the hospital and located the package. The hospital lobby and immediate area had been cleared, following the hospital’s protocol.

Hale told News Channel 11 that an explosive detection K-9 was used, but the K-9 did not alert on the suitcase. The bomb squad took an X-ray of the suitcase to examine its contents, and Hale reported nothing threatening was found inside.

Johnson City police charge man with second-degree murder, rape

The suitcase appears to have been forgotten in the lobby by its unknown owner, according to Hale.

In a statement, Ballad Health officials said the safety of the patients, staff and visitors at their facilities is their top priority.

“In coordination with Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, a suspicious package was investigated and cleared Friday afternoon at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

This situation did not impact any team members, patients or visitors. Bristol Regional Medical Center team members followed correct safety protocols. Ballad Health would like to thank the Bristol Regional Medical Center security department and the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department for their timely and thorough investigation into the matter.”

Ballad Health

As of 3:47 p.m., crews had cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

VDH reports another single-day COVID case record since last holiday surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported another single-day record for COVID-19 cases across the state since the last holiday surge. VDH data show that the state saw 6,473 new cases since Wednesday. In Southwest Virginia, 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported across News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area. Tazewell, […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Crime & Safety
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, VA
City
Bristol, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
Bristol, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Weather#Police#Bomb#Science Hill#Btpd#News Channel 11#Ballad Health
WJHL

Data reconciliation adds 148 deaths to NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 death total

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Data reconciliation by the Tennessee Department of Health led to 148 deaths being added to Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death total. The department announced Wednesday that the state chief medical examiner reconciled outstanding death certificates of those who died from COVID-19, adding more than 2,000 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths to the state’s […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Ballad Health reports spike in COVID-19-related ICU hospitalizations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five more patients are battling the novel coronavirus in Ballad Health’s Intensive Care units throughout the region. Data on Thursday showed an increase in critical COVID-19 cases and an additional pediatric patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital fighting the virus just days before Christmas. Six new COVID-19 hospitalizations were recorded out […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy