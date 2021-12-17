ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

497 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.3% average positivity rate

By WROC Staff
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 497 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

That number includes 477 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 20 reported positive at-home tests.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,529 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 422 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.3%.

According to the New York State Department of Health , 500 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 141 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 13, 497,675 county residents are fully vaccinated and 539,065 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.8% of the county population.

