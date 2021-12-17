ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

I-78 Crash Victim Was Penn State Student, Hockey Player In Lehigh Valley

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmu6Y_0dPwajd000
August "Gus" Schwartz Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Lehigh Valley Phantoms Youth Hockey (Facebook)

Five people were killed in two separate crashes Tuesday night on I-78 eastbound in Berks County, authorities said.

One of the victims was 20-year-old August "Gus" Schwartz, of South Whitehall Township, the county coroner's office confirmed Thursday.

The Penn State student was on his way home to the Lehigh Valley for the holidays and was only an hour away when he was involved in the first collision around 8:30 p.m. in Tilden Township, according to a GoFundMe in his name.

A pile-up was caused by a school bus driver who did not slow down in a construction zone. According to state police, Schwartz's Chevrolet Cruze became lodged underneath the bus.

Nearly $55,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Friday afternoon.

Schwartz graduated from Parkland High School in Allentown and was a former Lehigh Valley Phantoms youth hockey player.

"Gus was and will always be the prime example of what a Parkland Ice Hockey player should be," the school's hockey club said on Facebook.

"His smile showed how much he loved the game of hockey. His hard work and respect for the game made him a great teammate and a pleasure to coach. He was known on the ice as "Gus the Bus" for his style of play."

The Phantoms team also took to Facebook, calling him "one of the smartest, hardest-working players."

"Gus" leaves behind many loved ones, including his mom, Jodi, and sisters, Lara and Natalie, the fundraiser says.

"Jodi would never ask for anything, but we know that many want to do something."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Dad Killed Crossing Street In Central Pennsylvania

A father has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car on Monday night, according to police and his family. Lower Paxton Township Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard on Dec. 20 at 6:17 p.m., according to a release by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway In South Jersey

A crash was reported on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. near Exit 52 of the GSP in Tuckerton, initial reports said. A New Jersey State Police spokesman said the single-car crash resulted in minor injuries. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily...
TUCKERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Phoenixville Police Seek Hit-Run Driver

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly mentioned Coatesville instead of Phoenixville. Police in Chester County are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash this week in Phoenixville. The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Gay Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday,...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Coatesville Police Seek Hit-Run Driver

Police in Chester County are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash this week in Coatesville.The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Gay Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to local police.Investigators are looking for the operator of a blue Ford F-150 su…
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Accidents
City
South Whitehall Township, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In Jersey Shore Crash: Developing

A serious crash was reported on the Jersey Shore, according to a developing and unconfirmed report. The crash occurred about noon at Adamston and Drum Point roads in Brick Township, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that a motorist was trapped. Brick police were not immediately available for comment.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Guts Rockville Home (DEVELOPING)

Two people were displaced when a fire tore through their home Thursday afternoon in Rockville, developing reports say. The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the home on Falls Bridge Lane and quickly spread to the attack just before 4 p.m. The Red Cross was assisting.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey: Developing

A shooting was reported in South Jersey, according to unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Begonia Street in Pemberton Township, initial reports said. One person was reported hurt, reports said, noting that a medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Hockey#Traffic Accident#Penn State Student#Chevrolet#Parkland High School#Lehigh Valley Phantoms#Parkland Ice Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

PA Mom Charged For Pouring Bleach On Child, Punching Parent: Report

The central Pennsylvania mom who publicly poured bleach on someone else's child outside of a middle school has been arrested, according to a report by PennLive. Marlaina Lucus, 30, has been charged with simple assault for punching the same child’s mother in the face in a fight following the bleach pouring incident, the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint filed by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Closes Route 80 In Morris County

A serious crash with multiple injuries closed Route 80 in Morris County Thursday night. All lanes were closed on the westbound side in Roxbury near Exit 28 as of 8:45 p.m., 511NJ reports. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Severely Damages Bergenfield Home

A pre-Christmas fire severely damaged a Bergenfield home Thursday afternoon. The two-alarm blaze apparently broke out on the second floor and extended into the attic of the Lunn Avenue home shortly after 1 p.m. Firefighters responded quickly, preventing more extensive damage. There was no immediate word on a possible cause...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
180K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy