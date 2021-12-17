ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport Thanks To Ankle Monitor (PHOTOS)

By Cecilia Levine
 6 days ago
Fetty Wap Photo Credit: @fettywap1738 Instagram

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Airport Friday after authorities were alerted to his ankle monitor, TMZ reports.

Officers speaking to the Paterson native realized he had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a public nuisance incident in North Bergen, the outlet says.

The rapper -- whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II -- was one of six men arrested by federal officials in October and charged with running an elaborate cross-country drug distribution ring out of Long Island.

Kathleen Wilson
5d ago

Come on brother get yourself together. You got good stuff going on and you making the wrong choices. Praying you'll have people around you who'll help shape you up in a positive and inspiring way😔🙏💯‼

Crime & Safety
