ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Holmes 'went down with the ship,' lawyer tells Theranos jury

By Jody Godoy
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec 17 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Holmes’ defense attorney made his final argument to jurors on Friday, saying the Theranos founder was “devoted to her mission” at the blood-testing startup and did not commit fraud.

As the three-month trial neared its end, attorney Kevin Downey said the evidence did not show Holmes was motivated by a cash crunch at Theranos, but rather thought she was “building a technology that would change the world.”

“You know that at the first sign of trouble, crooks cash out,” but Holmes stayed, Downey said. “She went down with that ship when it went down.”

Prosecutors allege Holmes lied to investors and retail customers, including by overstating what Theranos machines were capable of and the accuracy of its tests. She faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy.

Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, starting in 2015, that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate.

Jurors will hear rebuttal arguments from a prosecutor and legal instructions from the judge, and may begin deliberating in the case as soon as Friday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Davis Polk lures Cravath partner in latest hire from competitor

(Reuters) - Davis, Polk & Wardwell has hired partner Jennifer Conway from fellow Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Thursday. The hire comes just weeks after Cravath said it would become the latest large law firm to shift away from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM, Google, others join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N), Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL.O) Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo on Thursday joined the companies no longer attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early next month due to rising COVID-19 infections. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra had been...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Assange appeals U.S. extradition ruling to UK's top court

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday filed an application to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a lower court's ruling this month that he can be extradited to the United States. U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
City
Downey, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Business
Reuters

GM pulls out of Consumer Electronics Show on COVID-19 concerns

DETROIT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Thursday joined a group of companies that will not send employees or top executives to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month due to the growing concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. automaker's chief...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy