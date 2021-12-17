ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

One person dies in a Lincoln County house fire Friday morning

By Jamie Rokus, Wausau Daily Herald
PINE RIVER – One person is dead after a house fire Friday morning in the town of Pine River, about five miles southeast of Merrill.

The Pine River Volunteer Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at W185 State 64 just before 6 a.m. Friday. Flames were coming out the windows of the house when they arrived. One person was located inside the house and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Langlade County Rural Fire Control, Hewitt Area Fire Department, Town of Texas Volunteer Fire Department, Lincoln County coroner, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Salvation Army also assisted at the scene.

