We need a little… “Christmas Now!” The Browns 2021 Christmas Show will be one of their grandest yet! The show features their nationally released Christmas Album filled with powerful majestic music to make your spirit soar! You’ll hear Christmas favorites like, “Joy to the World”, “Need a Little Christmas Now”, “O Holy Night”, “Deck The Halls”, and “Mary Did You Know?”. The kids will enjoy fun new favorites like “Hot Chocolate” & “The Grinch”. The Browns will break out all 3 of those Violins on “Themes from The Nutcracker”. Beautiful Christmas costumes and brotherly comedy make this show fun for ALL ages! Come early for a made-from-scratch dinner buffet before each show featuring Slow Cooked Roast Beef & Homemade Gravy, Slow Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Cranberry Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breasts, Harvest Corn Hotdish, Creamy Cranberry Salad, Zesty Pasta Salad, Garden Greens Salad, and Decadent Cheesecake for Dessert! Enjoy a truly unique Christmas experience in small town USA, as well as, Mainstreet Christmas Shopping, Elegant Christmas Buffet, and a Spectacular Family Christmas Music Show by The Browns! Make your plans for “Christmas Now!”.
Comments / 0