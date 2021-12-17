Christmas Now!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThey put together a holiday harmony like none other. And they’re welcoming as many people as possible to LeMars to spread the joy of the season through their annual holiday show. It’s the Brown family’s Christmas special and there is one more week’s worth of shows to catch...

Christmas movies tend to run on repeat across several television channels this time of year. But no matter how big the television, or how nice the home stereo, there’s nothing quite the same as seeing a movie on the big screen. Milford Pioneer Theatre is continuing its long-running tradition...
Dominic’s On the Go will be offering their famous signature PRIME RIB dinner for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year and as if it couldn’t get any better – they are adding a 6oz Grilled Salmon with Lemon Butter Sauce! The complete dinner comes with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, a Spring Mix Salad with Cranberries, Gorgonzola and Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Fresh Baked Rolls and butter. And to top off that amazing dinner, enjoy their Eggnog Santa Hat Cheesecake!
JAMESTOWN – The holidays are in full swing at the Fenton History Center with a special display featuring the history of “Christmas at Santa’s Workshop.”. “This year we’ve made our interpretation of the North Pole and Santa’s workshop. We learned about the history of Santa Claus and what his elves have been doing,” explains curator Victoria Parker.
I didn’t grow up on a farm, but I am blessed with many family farm memories. And many of those fond recollections flowed back into my head when Connie and I hosted a Christmas potluck for members of her church circle at our home this week. Because this is...
The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in red as she decorated the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey. Kate was all smiles as she put up decorations within the historic building. Taking to social media to talk about the experience, she said: "I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me."
Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
We need a little… “Christmas Now!” The Browns 2021 Christmas Show will be one of their grandest yet! The show features their nationally released Christmas Album filled with powerful majestic music to make your spirit soar! You’ll hear Christmas favorites like, “Joy to the World”, “Need a Little Christmas Now”, “O Holy Night”, “Deck The Halls”, and “Mary Did You Know?”. The kids will enjoy fun new favorites like “Hot Chocolate” & “The Grinch”. The Browns will break out all 3 of those Violins on “Themes from The Nutcracker”. Beautiful Christmas costumes and brotherly comedy make this show fun for ALL ages! Come early for a made-from-scratch dinner buffet before each show featuring Slow Cooked Roast Beef & Homemade Gravy, Slow Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Cranberry Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breasts, Harvest Corn Hotdish, Creamy Cranberry Salad, Zesty Pasta Salad, Garden Greens Salad, and Decadent Cheesecake for Dessert! Enjoy a truly unique Christmas experience in small town USA, as well as, Mainstreet Christmas Shopping, Elegant Christmas Buffet, and a Spectacular Family Christmas Music Show by The Browns! Make your plans for “Christmas Now!”.
Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelorette was pretty typical, in many respects: The show’s lead, Michelle Young, ended things with one of the finalists, Brandon Jones, and got engaged to the other, Nayte Olukoya. As is customary, a live studio audience was on hand to watch the conclusion of a reality saga that was filmed months ago. Then the season’s principals reunited onstage for an “After the Final Rose” post-show special, in which Young alternated between gushing over her fiancé and sitting down with the man whose heart we all just watched her break in front of all of Bachelor Nation. But if and when future anthropologists study tape of the Season 18 finale, they’ll notice something strange happening in real time: the pandemic creeping into the frame.
HULL—Three friends recently opened two businesses housed under one roof in downtown Hull. The Grain House and Home on Main — a cafe and home decor shop respectively — opened to customers in early November after spending much of the year renovating a shared building at 1134 Main St.
    Well, Chris Lane won’t be hard to find this holiday season. The singer has tested positive for COVID-19.  He revealed the positive test on social media over the weekend. “Well, COVID finally got me,” said the “Big, Big Plans” singer on his Instagram Stories. “Praying the rest of the family doesn’t get it.” […]
If spending Christmas in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a good time, then make a reservation at one of Intown’s restaurants offering holiday dinner. Be sure to visit OpenTable.com to find even more dining options and make your reservation early to get your preferred time and table.  STKThe Midtown steakhouse will be offering Christmas specials and […] The post Christmas Dinner Out: Make reservations now for holiday meal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
Bryson Vines knows more about Elvis Presley than fans much older than him. At 13 years old, Bryson already has been performing as an Elvis tribute artist for several years. When he is not attending eighth grade at Charyl Stockwell Academy, he spends his time learning about Elvis' life, practicing his songs and perfecting his dance moves and signature lip curl.
