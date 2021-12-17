Pete Golding deserves some major recognition for his recruiting efforts

Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Pete Golding called masterful games as Alabama’s defensive coordinator during the Iron Bowl against Auburn and the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

But, before that, some of us questioned his abilities as a defensive play-caller, especially after the 41-38 loss on the road to Texas A&M. The Iron Bowl helped to change the narrative in a 24-22 4OT win in Jordan-Hare, where the Tide hadn’t won in six years. The defense continued to play its best football in the 41-24 SEC Championship Game win.

Here we are, in December, and Golding continues to hit his stride, this time on the recruiting trail. Golding helped bring seven recruits on board as commits, and on the Early National Signing Day, he helped the Tide sign six, with more expected to sign in the coming months prior to the official National Signing Day.

Among them are four-star wide receivers Shazz Preston and Aaron Anderson, four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy and four-star defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis.

That’s this year, sure, but Golding has been tearing it up on the recruiting trail since he arrived in 2017. His best commitments in his time at the Capstone are five-star linebacker Dallas Turner (who saw plenty of action this year due to injury), Kool-Aid McKinstry and five-star linebacker Drew Sanders (who also played several snaps before an injury put him out). This is a noticeable group of former recruits.

In my opinion, Golding has earned himself at least another season to prove that his defense can be consistent throughout an entire season, but we can certainly use his recruiting acumen for years to come.

Be thankful that our defensive coordinator is among the best recruiters in college football.

