ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pete Golding deserves some major recognition for his recruiting efforts

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeAQc_0dPwZ7Oi00
Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Pete Golding called masterful games as Alabama’s defensive coordinator during the Iron Bowl against Auburn and the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

But, before that, some of us questioned his abilities as a defensive play-caller, especially after the 41-38 loss on the road to Texas A&M. The Iron Bowl helped to change the narrative in a 24-22 4OT win in Jordan-Hare, where the Tide hadn’t won in six years. The defense continued to play its best football in the 41-24 SEC Championship Game win.

Here we are, in December, and Golding continues to hit his stride, this time on the recruiting trail. Golding helped bring seven recruits on board as commits, and on the Early National Signing Day, he helped the Tide sign six, with more expected to sign in the coming months prior to the official National Signing Day.

Among them are four-star wide receivers Shazz Preston and Aaron Anderson, four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy and four-star defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis.

That’s this year, sure, but Golding has been tearing it up on the recruiting trail since he arrived in 2017. His best commitments in his time at the Capstone are five-star linebacker Dallas Turner (who saw plenty of action this year due to injury), Kool-Aid McKinstry and five-star linebacker Drew Sanders (who also played several snaps before an injury put him out). This is a noticeable group of former recruits.

In my opinion, Golding has earned himself at least another season to prove that his defense can be consistent throughout an entire season, but we can certainly use his recruiting acumen for years to come.

Be thankful that our defensive coordinator is among the best recruiters in college football.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Ex-Oregon 4-star commit Jahlil Florence offered by Oklahoma

After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Golding
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Texas A M#The Iron Bowl#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Josh Heupel Discusses Florida Transfer Gerald Mincey

Gerald Mincey surprised Tennessee coaches by committing to them during an official visit earlier this month. At the time, the Tennessee staff was still working through transfer portal evaluations, including Mincey's, but in the end, they decided to take the Florida transfer. During his final press conference before Christmas break, Josh Heupel discussed what Mincey brings to Knoxville.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy